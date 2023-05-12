Sections
Bentonville’s Trike Theatre presents Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland through May 20

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Trike Theatre's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" is on stage at 3 and 7 p.m. May 13; 7 p.m. May 19; and 3 & 7 p.m. May 20. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ

'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland'

WHAT -- Trike Theatre follows Alice down the rabbit hole on a madcap adventure with the Caterpillar, Talking Flowers, a Duchess and her Cook, a Gryphon and Mock Turtle, a Mad Hatter and a March Hare. When Alice finally catches up with the White Rabbit in the Queen's Court, she's in for her biggest adventure of all.

WHEN: 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. May 19; 3 & 7 p.m. May 20

WHERE: Trike Theatre, 902 S.W. Second St,. Suites D-E, Bentonville

COST -- $15

INFO -- triketheatre.org/childrens-theatre-plays/alices-adventures-in-wonderland/

  photo  Trike Theatre follows Alice down the rabbit hole on a madcap adventure this weekend and next in Bentonville. (Courtesy Photo)
  
  photo  Adapted for stage by Deborah Frockt and produced by special arrangment with Plays for New Audiences, "Alices Adventures in Wonderland" is recommended for ages 8 and older. (Courtesy Photo)
  

Print Headline: Trike Theatre Follows Alice Down The Rabbit Hole

