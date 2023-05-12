Bentonville’s Trike Theatre presents Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland through May 20

FAQ

'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland'

WHAT -- Trike Theatre follows Alice down the rabbit hole on a madcap adventure with the Caterpillar, Talking Flowers, a Duchess and her Cook, a Gryphon and Mock Turtle, a Mad Hatter and a March Hare. When Alice finally catches up with the White Rabbit in the Queen's Court, she's in for her biggest adventure of all.

WHEN: 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. May 19; 3 & 7 p.m. May 20

WHERE: Trike Theatre, 902 S.W. Second St,. Suites D-E, Bentonville

COST -- $15

INFO -- triketheatre.org/childrens-theatre-plays/alices-adventures-in-wonderland/

Trike Theatre follows Alice down the rabbit hole on a madcap adventure this weekend and next in Bentonville. (Courtesy Photo)

