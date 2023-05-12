Body found in burned pickup near Stuttgart last week ID'd as missing teen

A body that Arkansas County deputies found in a burned pickup near Stuttgart last week has been identified as a teen who had been reported missing the same day, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Johnny Howard, 18, was reported missing on May 4, the same day the body was discovered in the burned vehicle on Hartz Seed Road east of Stuttgart, the sheriff's office said in the post Thursday evening.

The state Crime Laboratory identified the remains as Howard's. The burned vehicle, a Ford F-250, had been reported stolen on May 2, the sheriff's office said.

The Facebook post did not clearly specify Howard’s cause of death. The sheriff's office said the investigation was ongoing.