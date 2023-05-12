Border surge gets early start





MATAMOROS, Mexico -- Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday, racing to enter the U.S. before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted in a shift that threatens to put a historic strain on the nation's beleaguered immigration system.

The Biden administration was dealt a potentially serious legal setback late Thursday when a federal judge temporarily blocked its attempt to more quickly release migrants when Border Patrol holding stations are full.

The imminent end of the rules known as Title 42 stirred fear among migrants that the change would make it more difficult for them to stay in the U.S.

With a late-night deadline looming, migrants in Mexico shed clothing before descending a steep bank into the Rio Grande, clutching plastic bags filled with clothes. One man held a baby in an open suitcase on his head.

On the U.S. side of the river, migrants put on dry clothing and picked their way through concertina wire. Many surrendered immediately to authorities and hoped to be released while pursuing their cases in backlogged immigration courts, which takes years.

It was not clear how many migrants were on the move or how long the surge would last. By Thursday evening, the flow seemed to be slowing in some locations, but it was not clear why, or whether crossings would increase again after the restrictions expire.

A U.S. official reported that daily encounters on Tuesday hit 10,000 -- nearly twice the level from March and only slightly below the 11,000 figure that authorities have said is the upper limit of what they expect after Title 42 ends.

More than 27,000 people were in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, the official said.

"Our buses are full. Our planes are full," said Pedro Cardenas, a city commissioner in Brownsville, Texas, just north of Matamoros, as recent arrivals headed to locations across the U.S.

President Joe Biden's administration has been unveiling strict new measures to replace Title 42, which since March 2020 has allowed border officials to quickly return asylum seekers back over the border on grounds of preventing the spread of covid-19.

The new policies crack down on illegal crossings while also setting up legal pathways for migrants who apply online, seek a sponsor and undergo background checks. If successful, the reforms could fundamentally alter how migrants arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.

But it will take time to see results. Biden has conceded the border will be chaotic for a while. Immigrant advocacy groups have threatened legal action. And migrants fleeing poverty, gangs and persecution in their homelands are still desperate to reach U.S. soil at any cost.

While new policies are worked on, there are a few things already set to occur with the expiration of Title 42 such as:

What happens at midnight?: No one is certain, but after three years of pent-up demand, which coincided with a global increase in migration, the federal government is expecting as many as 13,000 migrants to cross the border each day, up from about 6,000 on a typical busy day. And processing them will be slower; using Title 42 took about 10 minutes, compared with an hour or more under existing laws.

At the border: Three Texas cities -- Brownsville, Laredo and El Paso -- have already declared a state of emergency as they fill up with an influx of migrants crossing before the order lifts. An estimated 2,500 migrants who had crowded the streets at a local church were cleared out by Thursday morning after Border Patrol agents encouraged them to turn themselves in and be processed.

The administration's response: White House officials said they have worked for months to prepare for a likely influx, ordering 1,500 troops to the border. Migrants are being offered a new legal path to enter the country if they apply online and meet certain conditions. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, urged patience Thursday. "We prepared for this moment for almost two years," he said, "and our plan will deliver results."

The political fallout: Republicans are poised to use scenes of chaos to bolster their political attacks on Democrats, accusing them of failing to secure the border. House Republicans are moving toward impeachment charges against Mayorkas as a way of dramatizing their accusations.

UNCERTAINTY PREVAILS

Many migrants were acutely aware of looming policy changes as they searched Thursday for an opportunity to turn themselves over to U.S. immigration authorities.

"I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," said Jhoan Daniel Barrios, a former military police officer from Venezuela as he paced along the the border in Ciudad Juárez, across from El Paso, Texas, with two friends, looking for a chance to seek refuge in the U.S.

"We don't have any money left, we don't have food, we don't have a place to stay, the cartel is pursuing us," said Barrios, whose wife was in U.S. custody. "What are we going to do, wait until they kill us?"

Last week, Barrios and his friends entered the U.S. and were expelled. They had little hope of a different result Thursday.

"Friends told me they were returned two or three times before they finally could enter," said Osmel David Picón, who left his native Venezuela years ago and started his journey to the U.S. from Ecuador.

While Title 42 prevented many from seeking asylum, it carried no legal consequences, encouraging repeat attempts. After Thursday, migrants face being barred from entering the U.S. for five years and possible criminal prosecution.

Holding facilities along the border were far beyond capacity, and Border Patrol agents were told to begin releasing some migrants with instructions to appear at a U.S. immigration office within 60 days, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and provided information to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Agents were also told to start releases in any area where holding facilities were at 125% capacity or the average time in custody exceeded 60 hours. In addition, releases could begin if 7,000 migrants were taken into custody across the entire border in one day.

Late Thursday, a federal judge approved a request from the state of Florida to temporarily block the releases, which the state argued was materially identical to another administration policy earlier voided in federal court. That policy ordered the Biden administration to end the expedited releases of migrants who enter the United States illegally from Mexico.

The administration had argued in the new case that blocking releases would restrict the government's ability to manage the border at a time when a dramatic increase is expected in arrivals that could overwhelm border facilities.

Mayorkas warned of more crowded Border Patrol facilities to come.

"I cannot overstate the strain on our personnel and our facilities," he told reporters Thursday.

He said the vast majority of migrants would be placed in "expedited removal" proceedings and would be expelled quickly if they don't qualify to stay in the U.S. "We have confidence in the lawfulness of our actions," he said.

On Thursday, about 400 migrants huddled in strong winds whipping up the sand on the bank of the Rio Grande east of El Paso as groups of Texas National Guard soldiers constructed concertina wire barriers.

Maj. Sean Storrud of the Texas National Guard said his troops have explained to migrants the consequences of crossing illegally. "The migrants don't really know what's going to happen," Storrud said.

Even as migrants were racing to reach U.S. soil before the rules expire, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said smugglers were sending a different message. He said there had been an uptick in smugglers at his country's southern border offering to take migrants to the United States and telling them the border was open starting Thursday.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security announced a rule to make it extremely difficult for anyone who travels through another country, like Mexico, or who did not apply online, to qualify for asylum. It also introduced curfews with GPS tracking for families released in the U.S. before initial asylum screenings.

The administration says it is beefing up the removal of migrants found unqualified to stay in the U.S. on flights like those that brought nearly 400 migrants home to Guatemala from the U.S. on Thursday.

Among them was Sheidi Mazariegos, 26, who arrived Thursday with her 4-year-old son just eight days after being detained near Brownsville.

"I heard on the news that there was an opportunity to enter, I heard it on the radio, but it was all a lie," she said. Smugglers got her to Matamoros and put the two on a raft. They were apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

Mazariegos said she made the trek because she is poor and hoped to reunite with her sisters living in the U.S.

At the same time, the administration has introduced expansive new legal pathways into the U.S.

Up to 30,000 people a month from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela can enter if they apply online with a financial sponsor and enter through an airport. Processing centers are opening in Guatemala, Colombia and elsewhere. Up to 1,000 can enter daily though land crossings with Mexico if they snag an appointment on an online app.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Rebecca Santana, Christopher Sherman, Gerardo Carrillo, Maria Verza, Anita Snow, Nick Riccardi, Morgan Lee, Giovanna Dell'Orto and Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press and by Miriam Jordan, Michael D. Shear, Eileen Sullivan and J. David Goodman of The New York Times.

A migrant gestures to Texas National Guards standing behind razor wire on the bank of the Rio Grande river, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Texas National Guard soldiers install new rows of barbed-wire near a gate at the border fence in El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)



A Texas National Guard soldier ties rows of barbed-wire to be installed near a gate at the border fence in El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)



Texas National Guard soldiers carry a barbed-wire to be installed near a gate at the border fence in El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)



Migrants wade across a river during as they trek across the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama, in hopes of reaching the U.S., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire Thursday, May 11. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)



Migrants walk up the bank on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Asylum seekers have been showing up at the US-Mexico border in huge numbers in anticipation of the restriction of Title 42, that had allowed the government to quickly expel migrants to Mexico. New measures were announced Wednesday creating new legal pathways for migrants. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Migrants walk up the bank on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Asylum seekers have been showing up at the US-Mexico border in huge numbers in anticipation of the restriction of Title 42, that had allowed the government to quickly expel migrants to Mexico. New measures were announced Wednesday creating new legal pathways for migrants. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



A migrant family from Peru walk towards a gate in the border fence after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)



Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)







A woman from Colombia looks through the border wall Thursday in San Diego as she and more than 100 other migrants wait to apply for asylum. (AP/Gregory Bull)











