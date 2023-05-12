Boston Mountain Solid Waste District aims to charge more for trash to fund efforts to collect less of it

A solid waste assessment fee charged on all waste collected in Washington and Madison counties will likely be increasing from $1.50 per ton to $2 per ton as the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District looks to fund a number of waste diversion programs.

The Waste District's Board of Directors on Thursday authorized district staff to draft changes to the rules to increase the fee. The fee is charged on all solid waste collected in Washington and Madison counties, regardless of where the waste is disposed of.

Robyn Reed, district director, said the increase of 50 cents per ton for this fee won't significantly affect individuals.

"In the overall cost of waste disposal, on average this is less than 1% of the cost," Reed said.

Reed said the board must approve the proposed changes after a public comment period. The changes will be sent to the Secretary of State's Office in Little Rock and then on to the state Legislature for approval. Reed estimated the process will take at least six months.

The current $1.50 per ton fee generates $700,000 to $800,000 in revenue for the district annually, Reed said. The increase is expected to generate an additional $150,000 to $200,000 annually. State law limits the district to a maximum $2 per ton fee.

Reed said revenue from the current fee supports a number of recycling and reduction programs, including household hazardous waste disposal, recycling, and environmental enforcement and education.

The additional revenue will go to a special fund designated for new waste diversion efforts. Reed gave the board a list of immediate, short-term and long-term options, beginning with increasing the waste assessment fee and completing a waste characterization study. The district will post requests for qualifications to do that study next week, Reed said. The study will identify the volume and types of solid waste being created in the region.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse, board chairman, said he supported the fee increase and the waste diversion programs. He said they can help extend the useful life of the Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown, the only approved landfill in the region. If that landfill closes, the cost of disposing of solid waste could increase as material has to be transported to another facility.

"I think everyone agrees that's important, to find ways to extend the life of that landfill," Sprouse said.

Peter Nierengarten, environmental director for Fayetteville, said the proposed waste diversion programs are "fantastic."

"We, at the city, are very supportive of that," he said.

The short-term efforts, which could begin within the next 12 months, include offering repair classes to encourage extending the life of an item rather than replacing it. Examples offered to the board on Thursday included small engine repair, sewing classes, upholstery classes and composting programs.

Another short-term effort mentioned was increasing recycling opportunities at community events to include traditional recycling along with special opportunities or classes aimed at items like car seats, plastic storage tubs, electronics and household hazardous waste.

Long-term efforts could include developing a "resource park" to serve as a drop-off location specifically for waste diversion. Reed said such parks have been established in Atlanta and other cities.

Another long-term goal is to encourage curbside recycling in rural areas, which Reed said could be made mandatory at some point.