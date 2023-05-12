Cache River bridge in Craighead County closed for beam repairs

The bridge carrying Arkansas 91 over the Cache River in Craighead County was closed Thursday after inspectors discovered rust and decay on the beams at one end of it, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Cache River Bridge is located about 1 mile southeast of Egypt and 3.25 miles northwest of Arkansas 91's intersection with Arkansas 18 in Winesburg.

Dave Parker, a department spokesman, said Thursday a routine inspection that took place that morning revealed safety concerns related to the bridge beams.

"What they basically found was rust and decay at one of the ends of the bridge," Parker said. "When the inspectors saw what they had, they thought they should go ahead and shut it down."

On average, about 400 motorists cross the bridge each day, according to the Transportation Department.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the announcement of the bridge shutting down was met with much relief and little frustration. An extra few minutes of commute time is a small consequence for something as serious as making sure the county's infrastructure is sound, he said.

"We have a robust inspection program, and we're thankful for it," Day said.

It isn't exactly known when the bridge will reopen, but Parker said crews hope to begin the work Monday and that the repair work should take up to a month.

"What they're going to do is go in there and cut out the portion that's all decayed," he said. "It's kind of like removing a cavity. They'll take out a little bit of extra to make sure all of it is out and replace it with new materials."

Arkansas 91 is a rural, L-shaped highway that connects Walnut Ridge and Hoxie in the north to Jonesboro in the east. It cuts through a lot of farmland, so several commercial and agricultural vehicles use it, Parker said.

Thursday's discovery comes two years after the discovery of a significant fracture in the infrastructure at the Hernando de Soto Bridge that runs over the Mississippi River and connects Memphis, Tennessee, to West Memphis, Arkansas. The bridge was shut down for nearly three months and cost roughly $10 million to repair.

"Just like the case with the Memphis bridge, they were able to find the damage to [the Cache River] bridge before it became an issue," Jonesboro Fire Chief Martin Hamrick said. His agency provides mutual aid across Craighead County and his engines have often crossed the small, rural bridge.

"We're lucky that we have bridge inspectors who find those things before they become dangerous problems," he said.

The Cache River Bridge is less than 10 miles west of the Jonesboro city line.

Prior to 1959, the Cache River Bridge was made largely of wood, but after years of floodwaters battering and damaging it, the Arkansas Highway Commission voted that year to upgrade it to a concrete-and-steel structure. Parker said the bridge hasn't been upgraded since that 1959 replacement, but an inspection is conducted on it at least once a year.