Church News

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 6501 S. Hazel St., at Pine Bluff, will host The Voices of Appalachia in a concert of choral music at 7 p.m. today. The Voices of Appalachia will be under the direction of Wendy Saylor. The traveling chorus is from Alice Lloyd College at Pippa Passes, Ky. The concert is free and open to the public. A love offering will be received. Bryan Bolton is the minister of music and children at First Baptist. Details: (870) 534-4741.

MULBERRY GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Altheimer will celebrate Mother's Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme is Remembering the Faith of a Mother. The speaker will be Rashawnda Farris Milus. The Rev. Robert Key is the pastor.

mPILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification, according to a news release. Food recipients will be required to enter the building to sign for and pick up their food items.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, on the corner of Cherry and Pullen streets, will give away boxes of food Saturday from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State identification is required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, open their trunks and the food box will be loaded in their vehicle, according to a news release. To help support this program, financial donations may be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or sent electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff.

REYNOLDS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 706 S. Cypress St., will celebrate the annual mission program at 3 p.m. May 21. Rosilynd Jackson of the Greater New Bibleway Church of God in Christ at North Little Rock will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Andrew L. Williams is pastor of Reynolds Chapel.

MT. HARMONY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 812 East Harding Ave., will celebrate the 46th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Robert L. Handley and Carrie L. Handley, on May 21. The 10 a.m. guest speaker will be Judge Jackie Harris of New Fellowship Baptist Church at Pine Bluff. The 3 p.m. guest speaker will be the Rev. Eddie Handley, pastor of Bailey Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Tillar.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual women's day on June 11. At 11 a.m., the featured speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. At 3 p.m., the keynote speaker will be Willie Ann Martin, a missionary at New Community. The guest choir director will be Donna Williams Huskey and the worship leader will be Dee Clay.

THE WOMEN OF FAITH will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre, according to a news release. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.