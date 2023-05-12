COLLEGE BASEBALL: Southern Arkansas, Oklahoma Baptist earn opening-day wins in GAC Championships

SPRINGDALE -- Even though Southern Arkansas University earned the top seed in the Great American Conference baseball tournament, the Muleriders had their problems with fourth seed Henderson State University, having lost three of four to the Reddies during the regular season.

A different scene provided a different outcome Thursday afternoon as the Muleriders outlasted the Reddies for 4-2 victory to begin the double-elimination portion of the tournament at Arvest Ballpark.

Brandon Nicoll belted a key two-run single and Conner Allen's eighth-inning home run provided some extra cushion for the Muleriders (37-16), who play again in today's 11 a.m. winner's bracket game.

"The big difference was getting the big hit when we needed it," Southern Arkansas Coach Justin Pettigrew said. "Brandon Nicoll gets that big two-run hit in that inning where we scored three. Those things didn't go our way in those other games.

"We didn't really swing it like we can, but we did a good job of getting runs when we needed them."

The Muleriders didn't have a baserunner until Chris Garcia led off the third with a double into the right-field corner, then Chris Sutton and Riley Orr were hit by pitches to load the bases. Brett McGee forced home a run when he drew a bases-loaded walk, then Nicoll belted his single past third for a 3-0 cushion.

It was all the offense Jeremy Adorno needed, even though Henderson (32-21) cut it to 3-2 in the fourth on back-to-back RBI singles by Logan Cowart and Luke Farrar. The right-hander improved his record to 8-3 as he allowed 4 hits through 8 innings and had 4 strikeouts and 4 walks.

Allen belted his 10th home run over the left-field wall in the eighth to provide some breathing room, then the Muleriders went to closer Isaiah Haynes in the ninth. Haynes did allow two hits before he notched his 13th save, tying the school's single-season record set by Justin Thomas in 2013.

"Jeremy didn't have his best inning when we gave up two," Pettigrew said. "He walked a few guys, but from there on he went three-up, three-down. That was huge for us. Not only was he keeping zeroes on the board, but he didn't throw a lot of pitches and we kept him in the game longer.

"Then we had to make a tough decision -- do we take out a first-team all-conference starter out and bring in the first-team all-conference closer, or how does that work? I just know I've got both of them in my corner."

Southern Arkansas takes on Oklahoma Baptist, a 6-3 winner over Ouachita Baptist, in today's early game. Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist will play in a 3 p.m. elimination game.

Oklahoma Baptist 6, Ouachita Baptist 3

Austin Gonzales' two-run single in the fourth inning put Oklahoma Baptist ahead for good as the sixth-seeded Bison stunned second seed Ouachita Baptist in Thursday's late game.

Oklahoma Baptist (31-21) trailed 2-1 to start the fourth before Troy Shields reached on an error, Trey Furrey singled and Rafael Gutierrez walked. Gonzales then delivered his single to drive in two runs and give his team a 3-2 lead.

The Bison added solo tallies in the fifth and sixth innings to make it a 5-2 lead. Ouachita (37-16) cut into the lead when C.W. Schrader tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dustin Bermudez, but Oklahoma Baptist regained its three-run cushion with a bases-loaded walk in the ninth.

Wyatt Core's two-out RBI single gave Ouachita a 1-0 lead in the first, and Jaxon Chaney added a solo home run in the second. Oklahoma Baptist, however, began its comeback in the third with Isiah Lissade's home run.