NAACP announces ACT-SO winners

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP announces the students who won an academic contest and will attend the national contest in July.

These Afro-Academics, Cultural, Technological, & Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) program winners scored 95 points or higher and will be representing Pine Bluff at the national competitions:

Music/Instrumental-Contemporary: Zack King, Watson Chapel High School;

Sculpture: Angel Holloway, Pine Bluff High School;

Poetry Written and Short Story: Emarie Mahogany, Watson Chapel High School;

Painting and Drawing: Felicia Jones, Watson Chapel High School.

ACT-SO is a youth initiative of the NAACP. Many well-known celebrities' careers began through the ACT-SO program, including movie producer John Singleton, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, and actor Anthony Anderson, according to a news release.

"The Pine Bluff ACT-SO Committee is happy to announce four local gold winners who will receive invitations to compete in the visual arts, humanities, and performing arts competitions at the National Competitions scheduled for the week of July 24, 2023. To qualify as a gold winner, contestants must score an average score of 95 points or more in their preliminary competitions," according to the release.

Maryann Lee, who chairs the committee, noted that the public often focuses its attention on African American students who are excellent in sports – not in academics.

"ACT-SO provides high school students who excelled in academics the opportunity to receive the accolades they deserve," Lee said.

The NAACP is raising funds for the students' trip to the national competitions and asking all Pine Bluff citizens to contribute $50 or more to support them. Donations can be made payable to the Pine Bluff NAACP (write ACT-SO on the notation line), and mail to P.O. Box 9064, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Checks can also be dropped off at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse at 212 W. Barraque St., Pine Bluff 71601.

Details: Maryann Lee at (870) 718-5330 (mizmaryann@gmail.com) or Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 (marylddll@yahoo.com).

Caregivers supporters to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas invites the community to its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group virtual meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday via Zoom.

The program will be presented by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Schmielding Home Caregiver Training Program. The trainer is Charlotte Clausen of the UAMS South Central Center on Aging, according to a news release.

Entitled the Alzheimer's/Dementia Experience--Take a Walk in Their Shoes, it's a program that simulates symptoms of dementia. Using a virtual reality format, the program is designed to allow others to see, feel and hear the experiences of someone living with dementia.

Sessions are about 30 minutes.

The Zoom link is https://uams.zoom.us/j/95422963963?pwd=YjdzTFVqTFFlVVV3L2tkWVVRTkFCQT09 with Meeting ID: 954 2296 3963 and Passcode: 989765. People may also use One tap mobile to dial +19292056099,,95422963963#,,,,,,0#,,989765# US (New York) or dial by one's location to +1 305 224 1968 US.

Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.