Dillard’s quarter 1 net takes 20% drop





Dillard's Inc. blew past Wall Street's earnings projections in the first quarter though profits were down nearly 20% from a year ago, the Little Rock retailer reported Thursday.

The company announced net income of $201.5 million for the quarter ended April 29, down from $251.1 million a year ago. Earnings per share dropped to $11.85 from $13.68 compared with a year ago.

Adjusted for non-recurring gains, earnings reached $11.77 per share. Dillard's had a pretax gain of $7.2 million in the quarter after selling a store property.

The results beat Wall Street expectations, with industry analysts estimating earnings per share at $9.07.

Dillard's recorded revenue of $1.58 billion in the period -- just above Wall Street projections of $1.57 billion -- as retail sales declined. Revenue was $1.6 billion in last year's first quarter.

"We had a good quarter against a tough comparison," Dillard's Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard, II said in announcing the results. "We achieved retail gross margin of 45.6% on a sales decrease of 4% as customer activity declined in the back half of the quarter."

Retail sales dropped to $1.6 billion and sales at comparable stores also sagged 4%. Cosmetics was the strongest performing category followed by shoes and ladies' apparel. Ladies' accessories and lingerie and juniors' and children's apparel were the weakest categories.

Across the industry, retail sales slowed in the first quarter, which is traditionally the slowest period for the sector.

Dillard's experience was similar to the industry as a whole during the quarter, according to an industry analysis from Placer.ai, which noted sales declined at the end of the quarter as consumers adjusted spending habits as inflation boosted prices.

Foot traffic in U.S. stores dropped 4.2% from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023 because of inflation, according to the report.

During the 13-week period, Dillard's spent $113.8 million to buy 357,000 shares of its stock at an average price of $318.66 per share. The company has $61.6 million available under its repurchase authorization.

Dillard's stock rose 67 cents Thursday, or 0.24%, to close at $283.18. The nationwide retailer operates 247 stores and 27 clearance centers in 29 states. The shares have traded between $193 and 417.86 in the past 52 weeks.





Graphs showing Dillard's Inc. first quarter information.





