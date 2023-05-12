Dutch oven cooking another way to enjoy the outdoors

The ovens that turned out delicious cobbler, rib-sticking breakfast casserole and venison chili didn't have an electric cord or knobs, only feet.

Three peg-like cast iron legs keep a campfire-style Dutch oven above the coals while desserts, main dishes and sides cook under the oven's sturdy lid. Aspiring camp chefs whipped up tasty fare, then sampled their feast, during an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Dutch oven cooking class in April.

A half-dozen cooks and two instructors lighted fires and eyeballed recipes at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Game and Fish operates the center.

Seasoned campfire cook Hollie Sanders got the class going indoors before the chefs headed outdoors for their first try at cooking with cast iron.

"Anything you do in the kitchen, you can do with a Dutch oven," she said. "Sear, boil, bake, whatever."

Sanders pointed out the small feet that set campfire Dutch ovens apart from their stove-top cousins. Camp-style Dutch ovens also have a lip around the lid so hot coals that bring the heat don't fall off during cooking.

Charcoal briquettes work much better than campfire coals, Sanders explained, to maintain an accurate cooking temperature. Most Dutch ovens come with a chart that tells how many hot briquettes to use on the bottom and lid. Two briquettes on the bottom and maybe 15 on the lid creates an internal cooking temperature of 350 degrees. To get to 375, add another briquette.

While Sanders and co-instructor Marisol Alcaraz fired up charcoal on a spacious back porch at the nature center, students worked in teams stirring ingredients together in their Dutch ovens. One team was excited to see how their peach cobbler would turn out.

"Peach cobbler is a good entry level dish" for novice Dutch oven cooks, Sanders said.

Cooks used size 12 Dutch ovens, which are 12 inches in diameter. A Dutch oven's size number is located on the lid. Size 12 is an ideal size for most recipes, Sanders noted. Larger or smaller sizes are available. Outdoor equipment stores are good places to shop for Dutch ovens.

"It's a bit of an investment, but a Dutch oven will last a long, long time," Sanders said. A size 12 oven runs $50 to $80.

Two factors that may affect cooking time are outdoor air temperature, hot or cold, and wind. A dish may take less time to cook on a hot day, or more on a cold day. It's just something cooks have to play by ear, Sanders said.

Finally, it was lid lifting time for the cooks to see how their recipes turned out. Smiles lit up the nature center porch as they gazed upon mountain-man breakfast casserole, venison chili and cobbler all cooked to perfection. Cooks and their teachers wasted no time in dishing up a sumptuous Dutch oven lunch.

"Dutch oven cooking is a life skill," Sanders said. "It's an activity you can do with friends." Dutch oven competitions are held around the nation, from local events that are mostly for fun to more serious Dutch oven cook-offs.

A mission of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is getting people outside.

"Cooking is one other way to get yourself outdoors," Sanders said.

A 12-inch Dutch oven is good for cooking most recipes. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



An accurate cooking temperature can be attained by using the correct number of briquettes. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Mirella Perez (left) and Adriana Echeverria bring the heat by adding the correct number of briquettes to their Dutch oven. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Jenny Young (from left) and Lisa Dunn work on a Dutch oven breakfast dish. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Hollie Sanders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission checks on a recipe during a Dutch oven cooking class in April in Springdale. Aspiring cast-iron cooks, including Lisa Dunn (from left), Adriana Echeverria and Mirella Perez whipped up tasty treats at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Jenny Young (left) and instructor Hollie Sanders check on a Dutch oven breakfast dish. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Hollie Sanders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission checks on a recipe during a Dutch oven cooking class in April in Springdale. Aspiring cast-iron cooks, including Lisa Dunn (from left), Adriana Echeverria and Mirella Perez whipped up tasty treats at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Hollie Sanders (right) and Marisol Alcaraz, both with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, fire up the charcoal. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

