EDITORIAL: This is CNN (and D. Trump on it)

Spectacle. And for a lot of folks, that's not a bad word.

Donald Trump is a master at spectacle. And CNN is in the spectacle business. As of this writing, we haven't seen any ratings numbers, but we suspicion the network got a boost in its prime time numbers when its town hall aired Wednesday. Which was the day after the former president was found liable for sexually abusing a writer in 1996. (She was awarded $5 million in damages.) People watch car wrecks, too.

There are all kinds of rabbit holes in this one: Do Americans--that is, a majority of those who bother to vote--really want another four years of spectacle? (Surely CNN and Fox News do.) And is the current president, Joe Biden--the oldest person to ever hold the position--being selfish and irresponsible by running again, knowing that he's so unpopular? (One of the ironies in this whole story is that Joe Biden might be the only person Donald Trump can beat, and Donald Trump might be the only person Joe Biden can beat. They're running neck-in-neck for weakest candidate ever.)

Thanks to Washington Post writer Aaron Blake for bringing this up Thursday morning: For all the polls showing that Donald Trump is leading the Republican nomination race again, and we don't doubt it, much of what he says is just flat unpopular with the majority of Americans. That is:

He says he might pardon a "large portion" of Jan. 6 rioters. But Americans oppose pardoning those rioters 68 percent to 20 percent in a poll taken last year.

In Wednesday night's town hall, Donald Trump wouldn't take a stand on which country he wants to win Putin's War. But, as Mr. Blake points out, two-thirds of Americans want Ukraine to win. Only 8 percent want to see a Russian victory.

The former president wouldn't call Vladimir Putin a war criminal. But 80 percent of Americans--and 76 percent of Republicans!--would.

The Donald says default on the U.S. national debt is an option. "If they don't give you massive cuts, you're going to have to do a default." Only about a quarter of Americans agree with that.

He's still under investigation . . . actually several investigations . . . and one has to do with the classified documents found at his Florida home. He said on CNN he had every right to take those documents. A poll found 16 percent of Americans agree.

As for his unending complaints about a stolen election, and Mike Pence's ability to overturn it on Jan. 6, 2021, just 13 percent of Americans "completely agree" that the election was stolen, according to one poll, and by a 72-17 margin, Americans think the previous vice president didn't have the power to stop the election's certification anyway.

That's not to say Donald Trump won't win the nomination. As one GOP consultant put it Wednesday night, the CNN town hall was "fun fodder" for many who vote in the Republican primaries . . . .

"But it was toxic nuclear waste for the moderates and independents he (and Republicans everywhere) should be winning as Biden collapses."