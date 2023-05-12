Family atmosphere intrigues DT during official visit

Former Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Keivie Rose left his official visit to Arkansas pleased.

The family atmosphere of the Razorbacks' program stood out during his visit.

“It was good,” said Rose, who arrived Wednesday and left Friday morning. “The people here, small town, everything was good. Big SEC school.”

Rose, 6-3, 303 pounds, was named first team All-Conference USA as a redshirt junior last season after recording 24 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 24.

Rose has accumulated offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Miami, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Colorado, TCU, Ole Miss and other programs since entering the transfer portal.

He gave a rundown of what he wants in his next school.

“Somewhere that I can play my best, go against the best, and then after football is a real big thing for me,” Rose said. “Getting myself to the next level and then thinking about after football. That's some things I've really been thinking about during this process.”

Rose said he has made other official visits to TCU and Miami.

“I don't know yet. We will see,” Rose said of other potential visits.

An honorable mention All-Conference performer in 2021, Rose had 72 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 passes deflections and 2 forced fumbles in 3 seasons with the Bulldogs.

Rose, who has two years of eligibility remaining, said a decision could come soon.

“It's going to be pretty soon. I'm not a big social media guy,” he said.