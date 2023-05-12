Former Louisville TE commits to Arkansas

Louisville tight end transfer Francis Sherman has committed to Arkansas.

He made an official visit to Fayetteville on Thursday and Friday.

Sherman (6-3, 234 pounds) played in 13 games, starting against Syracuse and Virginia last season as a redshirt sophomore. He had 13-yard reception against Boston College.

Sherman played in 13 games as a reserve tight end in 2021 and in nine games during the 2020 season.

An Ohio native, Sherman walked on at Louisville and was put on scholarship prior to the 2022 season. He had 4 catches for 32 yards and 1 touchdown in 3 seasons at Louisville.

The Razorbacks have now added Sherman and former North Texas tight end transfer Var’Keyes Gumms as commitments.

Arkansas has landed 15 transfer commitments since last season. The Razorbacks have five scholarships available within the 85-scholarship limit.