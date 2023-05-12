Gravette woman sentenced to eight years in prison for sexual assault of teen

BENTONVILLE -- A Gravette woman was sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Whitney Alexander, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual assault. She had been charged with rape but agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Friday in Alexander's case.

She was arrested in May 2020.

Benton County Sheriff's Office detectives began investigating because of a report to the Arkansas State Police's child abuse hotline, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The teen, who was then 18, was interviewed and said Alexander started having sex with him when he was 15, according to the probable cause affidavit. The teen said they had sex 30 times and they communicated through Snapchat and Instagram, according to the affidavit. He said Alexander would send him inappropriate photographs and he had two of the photos, the affidavit states.

Alexander told a detective she had sex with the teen, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Alexander to eight years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

She will have to register as a sex offender, and she has to complete a sex offender treatment program and comply with all recommendations.

The judge ordered her not to have any contact with the victim. Alexander was also ordered not to have unsupervised contact with any minors except her biological children.