Harrison entertainment district opens today

Harrison's downtown entertainment district is scheduled to open today.

From 4:30 to 8 p.m., adults can legally walk from one participating business to another carrying an open container of alcohol in a special cup.

Mayor Jerry Jackson said it'll be a soft opening to see how things go.

Jackson said the Harrison City Council voted 5-3 in September to approve the entertainment district, in part because of a request from Russell Tucker, co-owner of Rapp's Barren Brewing Co. of Mountain Home.

Jackson said Tucker plans to open a microbrewery on the downtown Harrison square, but that probably won't be until next year.

Matt Bell, executive director of Explore Harrison, said Rapp's was a partner with Explore Harrison (also known as the Harrison Convention & Visitors Bureau) on the entertainment district effort.

"The goal was to keep our downtown alive," said Bell. "Our goal is to stimulate the economy downtown."

Bell said people will be able to buy alcoholic drinks tonight at the Lyric Theater and walk to participating businesses, if there are any. As of late Thursday, none had signed up to participate. He hopes that changes today.

Bell said city officials will see what happens today and make any necessary changes before opening the entertainment district permanently.

"Our goal is June 1," he said.

Bell said permanent signage should be in place by then, to make sure people know the boundaries of the entertainment district and the rules. At that point, the entertainment district will be operating from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

According to https://exploreharrison.com/attractions/entertainment-district the rules include:

No outside alcohol is allowed to be consumed within the district. Only beverages purchased at participating locations are allowed to be transported within the district.

Stay within the boundaries of the district at all times while consuming your beverage.

You may only carry your beverage into participating businesses within the district (those with a decal in the window)

Public properties excluded within the district include the Boone County Courthouse and courtyard, Boone County Library and Boone County Assessor's Office

"Enjoy responsibly. Laws for public intoxication and disorderly conduct are strongly enforced."

From 6-8 p.m. tonight, Kickin' Kountry will provide music. Bell said people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs tonight, as they do during monthly Music on the Square events.

But in general, Bell doesn't want people to bring lawn chairs on other nights of the month to just hang out and drink.

"I don't want to create a tailgate zone, so I don't want them sitting," he said.

Arkansas Act 812 of 2019 allowed cities and towns to establish entertainment districts, and several have been established since the law passed, including one in Mountain Home.

According to Arkansas Code Annotated 14-54-1412(b)(A), "A city, a municipality, or an incorporated town that creates a designated entertainment district under this section shall set by ordinance reasonable standards for the regulation of alcohol possession within the boundaries of the designated entertainment district."

Harrison's Ordinance No. 1508 established its entertainment district. It also established a five-member Entertainment District Oversight Committee.

Sam Boyd, who for 23 years was pastor at Harrison Church of the Nazarene, opposed the entertainment district.

Now he serves on its oversight committee.

Boyd said Mayor Jackson asked him to join, and knowing the City Council was going to approve it, he decided to become a member of the oversight committee.

"If you want to revitalize downtown, using alcohol is a poor method to do so, but that's just my opinion," said Boyd. "I would be perfectly fine if we went back to Carrie Nation."

Boyd said the question now is "how can we do this where it's going to be most effective, not out of line or brash?"

Guidelines will help, he said.