DEAR HELOISE: Of course, spring cleaning means a deep cleaning of our homes, but it's also a time for home repairs. We always go over every inch of our house, including the attic and basement. Thank goodness we do, because we found bees had built a nest between the outer wall and the insulation, and it was large! We had them removed by a professional (they vacuum the bees up, including the queen, without harming them).

We got that problem out of the way and a couple other things that could have become serious issues if we didn't catch them earlier.

DEAR HELOISE: With summer fast approaching, kids will be out of school. This means that there will be kids on playgrounds, riding their bikes to various places, and enjoying parks and lakes. Sadly, it's also a time for predators to canvas an area for children.

This is the time of year to tell your little ones to say "no" to strangers and run off if someone tries to entice them to go with them. It's easy to remember: "No. Go. Yell. Tell." You might even want to give them a loud whistle to wear around their neck in case of danger.

-- Nancy A.,

Rock Hill, S.C.

DEAR READER: It's always a good idea to remind kids of "stranger danger" lurking on the streets.

Don't let anyone offer to show them a puppy, and don't get into a van or car with someone they don't know. Never accept anything from a stranger. It may seem strange to them, but every year, children disappear, and some aren't found.

DEAR HELOISE: A package of bagels in a plastic bag were sitting next to a hot coffee pot, and by the time I realized, the plastic had melted and stuck to my metal coffee pot. I tried everything I could think of to get it off. Finally, a friend of mine suggested nail polish remover to get the melted plastic off the coffee pot.

First, I unplugged the pot and let it cool off. Then, I used some nail polish remover on a paper towel, rubbing in a circular motion, and it worked. I got the melted plastic off and gave the coffee pot a thorough cleaning. It looks like new!

-- Amy R.,

Smyrna, Del.

DEAR READER: It's important to be very careful with items in the kitchen that can catch fire. Always make certain that you have an up-to-date fire extinguisher handy in the kitchen -- not in the garage or a hall closet.

