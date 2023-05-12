Heritage’s youth stuns Conway





BENTON – Rogers Heritage's band of youngsters played the kind of tune that had its head coach smiling from ear-to-ear Thursday in Saline County.

Kyler Strickland's run-scoring double in the top of the seventh inning capped a monstrous comeback as the Lady War Eagles knocked off Conway 8-7 during the opening round of the Class 6A state softball tournament at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Although a downpour of showers in the area forced games to be pushed back by nearly three hours, the wait turned out to be well worth it for Heritage (16-15).

The Lady War Eagles trailed 7-0 after four innings until they flipped the script completely over the final three frames by scoring eight unanswered runs to soar into the quarterfinals.

"Man, they just would not quit," Heritage Coach Rodney Bowen said of his team. "For a group as young as this one, they showed so much fight. We always talk about making every pitch and every at-bat count. Everything matters, and we just kept approaching it like that, just kept grinding and grinding."

That gritty mindset did wonders for the Lady War Eagles, who have 15 players on their roster who are either freshmen and sophomores. But that youth held serve when they needed to, especially after Conway (16-10) established a lead.

The Lady Wampus Cats did miss out on a chance to jump on the Lady War Eagles in the first inning. Conway had runners on second and third with one out, but Heritage pitcher Emily Carpenter was able to strike out Sylvia King and get Jenna Carrington to fly out to right field to end the threat.

However, the Lady Wampus Cats wouldn't let their next legit scoring chance go to waste when they were presented with that same scenario in the third.

After opening the inning with a single and eventually reaching third base on a wild pitch, Sofia King motored home on another Heritage miscue to put Conway ahead 1-0. Breelyn Conley would follow suit two batters later when she scored off a dropped ball in left center field.

The Lady Wampus Cats built a bigger margin in the fourth after sending nine batters to the plate. Aubree Webb scored off a hard-hit ball from Sofia King, and Allie McMillen sent a run in on her single to push Conway's bulge to 4-0. Sylvia King drove in a run three pitches later, and Ella White delivered a two-run single shortly thereafter to hand the Lady Wampus Cats' their seven-run advantage.

But Heritage rallied in the fifth when it got a huge bases-loaded, two-out, three-run double from Karlee Earl, who'd came on to relive Carpenter late in that fourth. The Lady War Eagles would tie the game in the sixth on Ava De Frates' opposite-field, three-run home run and Joclyn Strickland's RBI-single before taking their first lead on Kyler Strickland's hit in the seventh.

Earl then clinched the win by retiring Conway in order in the bottom of the inning.

"She came into the game after we pulled our starter and did such a great job," Bowen said of Earl. "[Conway] wasn't squaring the ball up on her much because she's got so much spin on it. She did such a great job of just getting ground balls, getting balls off the end of the bat, getting fly balls. But it was just one youngster after another that got up there and had big hits for us when we had to have them.

"The bottom of our lineup got competitive at-bats, got several walks. ... it was just a great all-around effort from a young team."

Teagan Holt had two hits for Heritage, who'll face defending champion Bentonville today in the quarterfinals at noon. Sofia King, White and Ashley Hales all had two hits for Conway.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 3, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 2

Bailee Brinkley's go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning gave Northside (9-20) the lead for good in its upset.

Addison Foster had three hits, including a run-scoring double right after Brinkley's RBI for the Lady Bears, who'd dropped eight of their last 10 regular-season games and came in as the No. 6 seed out of the 6A-West Conference.

Macee McGill had two hits – one of which was a home run in the bottom of the seventh – to lead North Little Rock (9-12), the third seed from the 6A-Central Conference. Aubrey Kimmons drove in a run for the Lady Charging Wildcats as well.

BENTONVILLE WEST 12, JONESBORO 1 (5)

Five players recorded multiple hits for Bentonville West (16-13), which easily overpowered Jonesboro (7-17) in five innings.

Kaylee Parker, Stephanie Crittenden, Payeton Dilday, Brianna Weigel and Maddie Axe all had two hits apiece, and Mabry Van Es allowed 4 hits and struck out 8 in 5 innings to pick up the victory on the mound as the Lady Wolverines used a six-run second inning to put the Lady Golden Hurricane away.

Parker and Axe had back-to-back two-run doubles in that second to give West a 4-0 lead. The Lady Wolverines would also push across runs off an error and a wild pitch later in the inning.

West added to its advantage with a pair of runs in the third inning that again resulted off an error and a wild pitch but really put the game away in the fourth. Crittenden had an RBI-double while Dilday and Axe collected RBI-singles.

Jonesboro (7-17) avoided the shutout when Maya Cody blasted a towering home run in the top of the fifth.





Conway’s Sylvia King delivers a pitch during Thursday’s game against Rogers Heritage in the first round of the Class 6A state softball tournament at the Benton Athletic Complex. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff





