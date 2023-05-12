Hogs set to host grad transfer DB

Former Western Kentucky defensive back and current Florida International University commitment A.J. Brathwaite said he expects to arrive in Fayetteville late Friday afternoon for an official visit.

As a redshirt junior at Western Kentucky, Brathwaite started 2 games while appearing in 8 games for 2022 while dealing with an injury. He made 17 tackles and a tackle for a loss.

He started all 12 games in 2021 and had 64 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack and broke up 2 passes while having an interception. Brathwaite played in 11 games for the Hilltoppers during the 2020 season.

Brathwaite played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and had a tackle in a 45-19 victory over Arkansas in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

A graduate transfer, he has one year of eligibility remaining. He pledged to the Panthers on Monday.

A Maimi, Florida native, he was rated a 3-star recruit before signing with Western Kentucky in 2018.

Former Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Keivie Rose and former Louisville tight end transfer Francis Sherman are leaving Friday after officially visiting the Hogs.