Happy birthday: You'll be chosen for an important role and be gloriously shaped by its challenges. It's as though you have a divining rod for projects that are inspired, timely and lucrative.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The noise of the world becomes far less interesting to you as you tend to what arises from your inside world. It's a glad feeling to relax into low-key enjoyments like good food and conversation with friends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are realities that naturally unfold and realities that must be made. If they are important, you'll do the work. Things will change when you change them and progress when you progress them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Persuading people is hard but giving them information and letting them persuade themselves is easy. You'll be impressed by how smart your associates are and how quickly things come together when presented in the way that empowers instead of controls.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You don't have to seek shared experiences; they just happen when you are among others, doing what you like to do. A common bond will emerge organically and extend naturally, especially with fellow water signs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Behavior is what people do, not who they are. And because many factors that influence behavior are beyond anyone's control, you won't define people by it. You believe people can improve; they'll show you you're right.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll get tangible proof of how your self-regard shapes the way you relate to others. Prioritize your own well-being and so will they. The love and respect zinging around helps you keep up the energy level you need to be generous.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There was a time you preferred the challenge of winning people over. If they sent you mixed signals, you tried harder. Today you gravitate to people who are easy to connect with -- a sign of health that will contribute to your thriving.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's a lot you want to do. Some of it involves a thousand tiny steps and may take years to accomplish. You'll have a little mind power to devote to it today. What can you do to get started?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are people you love so completely that they can do no wrong. It doesn't make you co-dependent or a doormat. You can still have boundaries while simultaneously seeing a person as inherently human and lovable no matter what they do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Financial matters become clear once you separate money from emotions or ideas of worth. The price of a thing has more to do with how much people are willing to pay than the actual value.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Maybe you figured out what you should expect from a person, but revisit the idea. Many things have changed, including your needs and everyone's willingness to meet one another in new ways.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have the patience, analytical ability and mental tenacity to sort out obstacles that would stop other people. However long it takes, you'll find a solution for what ails you.