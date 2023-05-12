Let’s Eat! Andy’s Frozen Custard in Centerton, Central BBQ in Fayetteville, Hawaiian Bros in Springdale and Mother’s Day options in NWA

I scream, you scream, Centerton screams for ice cream! And they are going to get it just in time for summer.

Well, frozen custard, at least.

Andy's Frozen Custard will be serving up smiles starting in June when it opens at 1644 E. Centerton Blvd., according to a news release.

For Razorback fans, the Hog Heaven Concrete is a regional exclusive, featuring vanilla frozen custard blended with strawberries and melted chocolate chips, and filled with marshmallow creme, the release states.

In addition to a year-round menu, seasonal specials will also be available, including specialty treats to be had all summer long, featuring strawberries, blackberries and blueberries.

"Our footprint in Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, and we are looking forward to putting roots down in Centerton," said Andy Kuntz, CEO & owner of Andy's Frozen Custard. "We can't wait to become another part of what makes this community so special and serve residents in Centerton and throughout the area."

Central BBQ

Central BBQ opened its first Arkansas location in Fayetteville on Saturday, according to a social media post from the restaurant.

The Memphis-based barbecue joint, located at 417 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., is part of the city's new South Yard development.

"We are thrilled that South Yard will be home to Central BBQ's first location in Arkansas," said Jeremy Hudson, chief executive officer of Specialized Real Estate Group, in a press release. "Central BBQ will be easily accessible through the Razorback Greenway and is an important partner in our effort to create unique, walkable places for our community."

Central BBQ was founded in 2002 by Craig Blondis and Roger Sapp, who went from friends to business partners after competing in barbecue competitions like Memphis in May's World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, according to a news release.

Hawaiian Bros

Hawaiian Bros, an Island-style fast food chain, is coming to Springdale on May 15, according to a news release.

The eatery is known for its Hawaiian-inspired plate lunch and friendly aloha spirit, the Hawaiian Bros website states. Each plate lunch includes a choice of chicken, pork or veggies served on a bed of steamed rice, and includes a side of mac salad.

The new restaurant, located at 4515 W. Sunset Ave., will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight, the release states.

--

Just one more thing...

Mother's Day

Here are a few Mother's Day options in the region as reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Eric Harrison in his restaurant transitions column.

The Ruth's Chris Steak House at 3529 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for Mother's Day with a brunch menu from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. that includes garlic crusted halibut, crab-cake Benedict, barbecued shrimp and grits, blackened ahi tuna salad and petite filet and spicy crab, plus a range of specialty cocktails. Price is by the entree. Reservations: (479) 633-8331; ruthschrisphg.com/rogers.

Pink House Alchemy, 928 N. College Ave., Fayetteville, offers two Mother's Day brunch seatings, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and noon-1:30 p.m. Cost is $60 for four courses and beverage pairings. tinyurl.com/362bsyy5.

The Basin Park Hotel, 12 Spring St. in Eureka Springs, is offering Mother's Day brunch seatings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. Check out the menu at tinyurl.com/bsmp6hk9. Cost is $35, $10 for children; rent a room overnight on Saturday and mom gets her brunch for free. Reservations: 877-643-4972. Eureka Springs' Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave., has a similar room-for-brunch deal. 877-342-9766.

--

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email bcollins@nwaonline.com.

