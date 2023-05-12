GOP and the deficit

Has anyone noticed that the Republicans only seem to care about the deficit and the debt when a Democrat is in the White House? I believe the truth is that the deficit and debt are entirely a Republican construct using the fraud that is "trickle down" aka "supply side" economics. This is proven by the chart showing the deficit as a percentage of the gross domestic product.

The deficit was reduced from the late 1940s through the '70s. It shot up in the '80s thanks to Ronald Reagan. It leveled off and started down in the '90s when Bill Clinton was president. It started up again with George W. Bush and has increased ever since.

The last president to balance the budget was Bill Clinton. The last Republican was Dwight Eisenhower. Think about that. No Republican since Ike has balanced a budget. Now the Republicans are threatening to crash the country. You have to ask where their loyalties lie. I'm sure Russia and China are pulling for this. No Western country is.

JAMES B. SAWYER

Fayetteville

Showing ignorance

My thanks to Dana D. Kelley for his intelligent column "Who are the shooters?" in the May 5 issue. Frequently the TV and print media use terms like "gun violence" and "assault weapons," revealing a political agenda and simultaneously showing their ignorance.

Don't believe that "gun violence" is a foolish term? Please take a folding chair to a large sporting-goods store and watch the gun cases for a few weeks. When the guns get violent, please write to this newspaper and let us know. Deleting the word "criminal" from that phrase is absurd.

If you are of the opposite persuasion, please have the courage to test the soundness of your beliefs by going back and reading Mr. Kelley's column.

WIL WING

Bella Vista

Not understanding

Mr. Paul Krugman states in his column, "Here's how budgeting is supposed to work: Congress passes bills that set tax rates and determine spending, which become law if the president signs them."

What idiot does not understand that the House has passed a bill that would raise the debt ceiling, but Democrats/the president refuse to act on it so they can blame Republicans for not submitting something of their making?

We used to have statesmen that governed and columnists who did not pass slop like this column on to the public. Lord help us.

ROD GARNER

Russellville