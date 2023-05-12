Little Rock police report finding explosive material, evacuate area near traffic stop

The Little Rock Fire Department’s bomb squad was on the scene Friday night after Little Rock police discovered what police said was explosive material during a traffic stop on Asher Avenue, a tweet from police states.

The people in the vehicle were arrested on “a separate offense” after the 6:52 p.m. traffic stop near 5322 Asher Ave., the tweet states. Police spokesman Mark Edwards said two people were arrested.

Further investigation of the vehicle uncovered what appeared to be explosive material, the tweet states. That led police to set up a perimeter and evacuate the area.

Bomb squad members were still on the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, Edwards said. He was not able to say what the explosive materials were or what tipped officers off to the danger.

Police officials plan to update the situation as more information is available, the tweet states.