LIVE! Music: Roby Pantall Jazz Duo in Springdale, Los Veleros Quartet in the Lower Ramble

The Roby Pantall Jazz Duo performs from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras Springs Winery, 6461 E Guy Terry Road in Springdale. If you can't catch them this time, they play again on June 23. Will Saylor band plays at 6 p.m. today, and there's music each weekend. See who's playing at sassafrasspringsvineyard.com/events-calendar.

ELSEWHERE

Los Veleros Quartet performs at 5 p.m. today for the Weekend Starts Series, a compact creative festival in the Lower Ramble at 255 S. West Ave. in Fayetteville. fayetteville-ar. gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture.

Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. today with 96 Miles and Amber & The Relics Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 3 N. Barrington St. in Tontitown. tontitownwinery.com.

Josh Wolf performs at 8 p.m. Friday; Mark Wills and Kelsy Lamb perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

American Aquarium and Emily Nenni play at 6 p.m. Sunday at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Buddy Shute's Motivator Trio plays from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Jammin' Java on the Fayetteville square during the Saturday morning Farmers' Market. buddyshute.com.

Red Oak Ruse performs at 8 p.m. May 12; and Magnolia Brown performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

Members Only performs at 8 p.m. today then JukeBoxx with DJ Raquel perform at 8 p.m. Saturday for Railyard Live concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com.

Hispanic Fiesta! with live music from Fuego Cruzado starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with Inseperable de San Luis at noon at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7300 Ellis St. in Fort Smith.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com