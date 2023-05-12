LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-South Carolina Game 1

Arkansas 2, South Carolina 1 — End 6th Inning

Jace Bohrofen walked, went first to third on a two-strike single by Ben McLaughlin, and scored when Caleb Cali hit into a double play.

Cali doesn't get an RBI, but he got the run home.

Eli Jones exited after walking Bohrofen in four pitches to start the inning. His final line: 5IP, 2R, 4H, 2BB, 10K. He threw 56 of 91 pitches for strikes.

Arkansas 1, South Carolina 1 — Middle 6th Inning

The Gamecocks singled three times against Hagen Smith in the sixth inning to tie the game and send the Razorbacks to the bullpen.

Braylen Wimmer's two-out single up the middle scored Michael Braswell to tie the game and put runners on the corners.

Gage Wood replaced Smith and got Talmadge LeCroy to ground out to third. Caleb Cali made a good backhanded stop and Brady Slavens made a great pick on a throw that bounced.

Smith's final line: 5.2 IP, 1R, 4H, 3BB, 7K. He threw 58 of 94 pitches for a strike.

Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0 — End 5th Inning

The Razorbacks stranded another base runner — their fourth — when Kendall Diggs struck out to end the fifth inning.

Tavian Josenberger reached with a hard-hit single at the second baseman. Josenberger has reached safely in 2 of 3 plate appearances.

Eli Jones has 10 strikeouts for the Gamecocks. He had not had more than six in a game before tonight.

Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0 — Middle 5th Inning

The Razorbacks' second double play erased a one-out hit batsman and has Hagen Smith threw five scoreless innings.

Will Tippett, the nine-hole hitter, bounced into a 6-4-3 double play. The Razorbacks have turned 47 this year, including 26 in SEC play.

Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0 — End 4th Inning

Brady Slavens doubled to the right-field corner, but was stranded when Peyton Holt grounded out.

Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0 — Middle 4th Inning

Ethan Petry singled to lead off the fourth, but he didn't advance past first base. Hagen Smith had two more strikeouts and he has worked four scoreless innings.

Smith has thrown 66 pitches. He has struck out six.

Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0 — End 3rd Inning

Kendall Diggs' two-out, two-strike single scored Peyton Holt to give the Razorbacks the game's first lead.

Holt doubled to lead off the inning and Tavian Josenberger drew a two-out walk to bring Diggs to the plate. He smoked a ball 102 mph off the glove of lunging first baseman Gavin Casas and into right field.

Runners were stranded on the corners when Jace Bohrofen grounded out.

The Razorbacks made Eli Jones work that inning. His pitch count is up to 57.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 — Middle 3rd Inning

Hagen Smith threw his first perfect inning in the third. A foul out and a fly out were sandwiched around a strikeout of one-hole hitter Michael Braswell.

Smith has four strikeouts. He has thrown 26 of 44 pitches for strikes.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 — End 2nd Inning

Eli Jones has struck out four Razorbacks through two perfect innings.

The second inning went just like the first — strikeout (Ben McLaughlin), strikeout (Caleb Cali), fly out (Brady Slavens).

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Hagen Smith worked around a pair of two-out walks with an inning-ending strikeout of Evan Stone.

Home-plate umpire David Uyl has a tight strike zone tonight.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 — End 1st Inning

The Razorbacks went down in order against Eli Jones.

Tavian Josenberger struck out in three pitches in his first at-bat, and Kendall Diggs followed with a strikeout. Jace Bohrofen flied out to left field.

Jones threw 17 pitches, including 11 for strikes.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Hagen Smith issued a four-pitch walk to lead off, but Peyton Holt turned a 4-3 double play to erase the base runner and Smith struck out superstar freshman Ethan Petry looking to end the inning.

He only threw 12 pitches in the inning. He'll take that after the way it began.

Pregame

It is packed on a warm night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks and the Gamecocks will get underway soon in a top-10 matchup. Arkansas is No. 3 and South Carolina is No. 7.

Hagen Smith is on the mound for the Razorbacks. Right-hander Eli Jones will throw for the Gamecocks as ace Will Sanders was left home with an injury.

The big news tonight is Tavian Josenberger is back in the lineup for the first time since April 22. He will play center field and hit leadoff.