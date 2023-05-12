Long wait worth it for Springdale





CABOT -- Tim Carver got to the bus barn at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

As the Springdale coach and his team took the field in the first round of the 6A State baseball tournament, it was nearly 5 p.m.

By the time his sixth-seeded squad pulled off a 7-5 upset victory over No. 3 seed Bryant, it was more than 12 hours after his team first loaded the bus from Northwest Arkansas to head to its first state tournament since 2017.

"It's been a long day," Carver said. "I think we got here at 11 [a.m.], and we've just been hanging out, grinding it out. I don't care when we play, [but] when we play, we're gonna play and just hook it up."

Springdale (11-19) and Bryant (17-9) were originally scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. as the second game of the opening round. But Mother Nature had another idea, causing a four-and-a-half-hour rain delay.

"Not being able to play for four hours was really tough, tiring. But at least we got the W, you know?" Springdale catcher Yadi Canales said with a smile.

It wasn't a comfortable win for Springdale. The Bulldogs trailed 5-0 heading into the seventh inning after Justen Myles, EJ Keith and Jordan Knox combined to build a Bryant lead.

Through the first six innings, Bryant starter Eli Berry held Springdale scoreless with five hits. But when he hit the 110-pitch limit, and was replaced by third baseman Grant Johnson, things started to turn the Bulldogs' way.

"He did a good job of mixing his pitches, kept us off-balance all day," Carver said. "They had to make a move, so I just told our guys that you never know. We'll make 'em throw some strikes, and we'll keep putting on the pressure. The pressure is on them. It's not on us."

Berry exited with runners on first and second base after a single from Myron Erks and a walk by Kimo Beasha. Johnson proceeded to walk the next two batters on eight straight balls, and a single to the third, allowing one run on a wild pitch and another on a single.

Bryant turned to University of Arkansas pitching commitment Gideon Motes to shut the door, but he gave up a hit to Will Ashmore to load the bases for Canales, trailing 5-3. With his first pitch, he sent a single to right field, scoring two runs to tie the score 5-5.

"It was crazy. I was like 'It's happening, we're coming back,''" Canales said. "That was my idea. The first pitch was there, and I was gonna take it. And I was able to tie the game."

"[Canales] is such a competitor," Carver said. "Sometimes he gets in trouble trying to do too much. Just manage to be yourself, and you're good enough to take care of business. ... I'm proud of him for doing that and staying and playing the game."

An infield single that was stopped up in the water puddles forming near shortstop brought in Springdale's sixth run, and a Motes wild pitch brought in a seventh to give the Bulldogs the 7-5 lead they would need to win.

"That just goes to our kids not giving up," Carver said. "It was one of those seasons that was kind of up and down, and they just kept finding a way to show up and doing what they're supposed to do. The fact that they never gave up, and they just have the spirit to keep going until someone tells them the game's over. Very proud of them in that respect."

ROGERS HERITAGE 6, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 4

North Little Rock outhit Rogers Heritage, 6-4, but walks and errors hurt the Charging Wildcats in their first-round loss.

NLR (11-13) starter Gavin Amberg held Rogers Heritage (23-8) to one hit in four innings, but he walked six batters, including the first two of the fifth inning before he was pulled.

The War Eagles took advantage of those walks that were followed by a third to load the bases with no outs against reliever Colton Williams.

Rogers Heritage's Bennett Crafton then hit a ball to center field that should have resulted in a single, scoring a run. Instead, NLR's Jayden Sloan dove and missed the catch, letting the ball roll to the wall, allowing Crafton to score on an inside-the-park grand slam.

Crafton's hit gave the War Eagles a 4-3 lead after the Charging Wildcats scored one run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth. A throwing error by NLR third baseman Cannon Hay added a fifth run in the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead.

NLR made it 5-4 in the sixth inning when Rogers Heritage center fielder Cooper Mann dropped a ball, but the War Eagles made it 6-4 in the bottom half of the frame with a fielder's choice, scoring Luke Askew.

FAYETTEVILLE 1, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 0

University of Arkansas baseball commitment Landon Schaefer got Fayetteville's postseason started with a no-hitter against Little Rock Catholic.

The Bulldogs (23-9) sophomore struck out 10 batters along the way to his no-hitter. He allowed three walks and hit two batters to fall short of a perfect game. Schaefer struck out all but one Catholic batter.

Fayetteville got its first lone run early thanks to a groundout by Chayse Dutile. Parker Wright hit a triple the at-bat before, scoring on Dutile's out to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

Zach Adams had two hits to lead the Bulldogs.









