Lowe drives in five; Rays expand AL East lead

NEW YORK -- Josh Lowe drove in a career-high five runs, Drew Rasmussen extended his scoreless streak against the Yankees to 21 innings and the Tampa Bay Rays kept up their domination of New York with an 8-2 rout on Thursday night.

Lowe hit a three-run double off Ron Marinaccio to open a 4-0 lead in the sixth, then hit a two-run home run in a three-run eighth against Ryan Weber. The 435-foot drive over the Yankees bullpen in right-center was Lowe's eighth home run this season.

Tampa Bay won the opener of the four-game series and improved to 3-1 against New York this season. The Rays are a major league-best 30-9 and dropped the last-place Yankees nine games back in the AL East.

Rasmussen (4-2) allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings with no walks and seven strikeouts, including Aaron Judge three times.

Jake Diekman, signed this week after his release from the Chicago White Sox, pitched a hitless eighth in his Rays debut. Javy Guerra allowed a two-run single to Gleyber Torres with two outs in the ninth and finished a four-hitter.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (239) in the big leagues and allowed the fewest (118).

Rays shortstop Wander Franco was removed in the middle of the fifth inning with a spasm and tightness on the right side of his neck.

Domingo German (2-3) fell behind in the fifth when first baseman Anthony Rizzo allowed Lowe's grounder to bounce off his glove for an error and Yandy Diaz hit a two-out RBI double.

After going 1 for 20 with runners in scoring position while losing two of three at Baltimore, the Rays were 0 for 4 with RISP before a double by Lowe, their No. 8 hitter, off the base of the wall in right-center.

After scoring 28 runs in a three-game sweep of woeful Oakland, the Yankees failed to provide any runs behind German for his the second consecutive start.

Jake Bauers had a pair singles for New York, which failed to get a runner past first in the first eight innings.

ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Freddy Fermin lifted Kansas City to the win, following a leadoff walk by Nick Pratto and a single by Matt Duffy with a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt in the ninth inning. The Royals nursed a 3-1 lead into the eighth, but the White Sox tied it with a two-out rally against Aroldis Chapman. Andrew Vaughn and pinch-hitter Carlos Perez singled, and Luis Robert Jr. bounced a tying double off the chalk of the left-field line. In the ninth, Pratto worked a walk off Reynaldo Lopez (0-3) before Maikel Garcia struck out. Duffy followed with a single to right, and Fermin laid down a bunt just in front of the plate that allowed Pratto slide home without a tag at the plate. Scott Barlow (1-2) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

REDS 5, METS 0 Kevin Newman hit a two-run single in Cincinnati's four-run first inning, and the Reds beat New York. Jonathan India, Jake Fraley and Tyler Stephenson each had two hits for the Reds (16-21), who took two out of three in the series. The Mets (18-20) lost for the fourth time in five games. They have dropped five series in a row for the first time since 2012. New York right-hander Kodai Senga (4-2) allowed 5 runs and 8 hits in 5 innings. Francisco Alvarez had two of the Mets' six hits. Ben Lively (1-0) pitched three innings of four-hit ball for his first win since his rookie season in 2017. Kevin Herget worked three innings for his first career save. Spencer Steer homered for Cincinnati in the fifth.

TWINS 5, PADRES 3 Carlos Correa hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, lifting Minnesota to a victory over San Diego. Kyle Farmer homered as Minnesota earned its second consecutive victory after a stretch of five losses in seven games. Emilio Pagan (3-0) got three outs for the win, and Jorge Lopez pitched a perfect ninth for his third save. Correa, who returned to Minnesota when he finalized a $200 million, six-year contract in January, was booed again by the home crowd after two strikeouts earlier in the game. But he capped the Twins' three-run seventh when he pulled a ground ball down the left-field line against Brent Honeywell (2-2). San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. homered on the first pitch of the game.





