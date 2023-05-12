



Last summer's surprise set by Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival has been turned into a live album. Mitchell took the stage alongside Brandi Carlile and friends in her first full-length performance since 2002, performing "Big Yellow Taxi," "Shine," "Help Me" and "Come In From the Cold." She also played a solo instrumental version of "Just Like This Train." On July 28, Rhino Records will release an 11-track live album, "At Newport," produced by Carlile and Mitchell, with liner notes by music writer Cameron Crowe. It'll be available on streaming services and as a two-LP or two-CD set. Carlile had been expected to perform at the festival last July alongside Wynonna Judd, Lucius' Holly Laessig, Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford and others, but Mitchell was a surprise. Judd was seen wiping away tears while Mitchell sang 1966's "Both Sides Now." Mitchell has been returning to the public eye since recovering from a brain aneurysm in 2015. In June, she'll headline a concert in Quincy, Wash. Mitchell was honored as MusiCares' Person of the Year during this year's Grammy festivities and accepted a Grammy for best historical album. She was also the 2023 recipient of the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, and performed a sultry version of "Summertime."

A full house of 46,000 fans descended on Stockholm to celebrate the opening show of Beyoncé's new world tour. "Renaissance" is the superstar's first solo tour since 2016 and shares the name of her 2022 dance-centric album, the success of which landed Beyoncé at the top of the Grammy throne as the ceremony's most-decorated artist in history. Fans who had complained in recent months about the lack of music videos for "Renaissance" hits were in for a treat Wednesday as video projections and animations took center stage, along with a rapid succession of costume changes and decor shifts. The singer played on interactions between a digital and physical world in which robotic devices make space for weird silver moon rovers or an inflatable horse. Even Queen Bey herself morphs into a cybernetic character. Yet despite the impressive scale of the stage set, some moments still felt intimate. Beyoncé expressed gratitude to the fans for traveling from afar to see her perform. She reached for songs spanning across her two-decade career, kicking off the show with "Dangerously in Love," the title track of her 2003 first solo album, moving through 2011 female empowerment anthem "Run the World (Girls)" and dishing up a good selection of hits from "Renaissance" itself. Beyoncé will make stops at more than 40 cities including London, Paris, Barcelona and Toronto before wrapping up the tour Sept. 27 in New Orleans.





Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for "Renaissance" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)





