New commander takes the reins at PB Arsenal

Col. Collin K. Keenan is the new commander at the Pine Bluff Arsenal, becoming the 41st leader at the site.

Keenan assumed command recently during a morning ceremony outside the Arsenal's Headquarters Building, according to a news release.

The previous commander, Col. Tod T. Marchand, was reassigned to the Pentagon in February.

Not only will Keenan serve as the Arsenal's commander, but will oversee operations at Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Radford, Va., and Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tenn.

As the Arsenal commander, Keenan has the overall responsibility for the economical operations and all administration activities under the jurisdiction of the installation.

He oversees the Arsenal's more than $100 million annual operating budget and more than 600 civilian employees.

During the ceremony, flags were passed from Roch Byrne, the Arsenal commander's representative, to Col. Landis C. Maddox, commander, Joint Munitions Command, to Keenan. The passing of flags signifies both the symbolic and official transition, and assumption of responsibilities of the new commander. Maddox officiated the ceremony.

"Wow. What a good morning," said Keenan. "It is a beautiful morning, and it is special because you are here to partake in this historic ceremony. It is about you.

It's about people, and we are going to do this together. There is no place I'd rather be than right here, right now at Pine Bluff Arsenal."

Keenan comes to Pine Bluff from Fort Hood, Texas, where he served as the protection directorate and senior CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive) adviser to the commanding general, III Armored Corps from 2021 to 2023.

He enlisted as a mechanic for the U.S. Army Reserve in 1990 and was commissioned as a chemical officer from the Army ROTC program at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he was named Political Science Graduate of the Year.

He earned a Master of Science in Higher Education Administration from the University of Louisville, Louisville, Ky., a Master of Project Management degree in Public Policy Administration from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., a Master of Science degree in Environmental Management from Webster University, St. Louis, Mo., and a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Crosse, Wis.

His military education includes the Chemical Officers' Basic Course, Chemical Captain's Career Course, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and the National War College.