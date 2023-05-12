Southwest pilots

give OK for strike

DALLAS -- Pilots at Southwest Airlines voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, their union said Thursday, a move that is unlikely to lead to a walkout in the near future but is designed to put more pressure on the airline during contract negotiations.

The union said 99% of members who took part voted to authorize a strike, and turnout was 98%.

Southwest said the vote has no effect on its operations.

"We are staffed and prepared to welcome travelers for their summer travel plans," the airline said in a statement.

The outcome of the vote was widely expected after a similar result at American Airlines, but it doesn't mean that a strike is imminent. Under U.S. law, airline workers can't legally strike unless federal mediators decide that further negotiations are pointless. Even then, the president and Congress can block a strike.

-- The Associated Press

Lowe's retailers

host Petco units

Pet retailer Petco is opening a small section to sell its products in more than 275 Lowe's home improvement stores nationwide. One has opened in Searcy, and another will open in the Little Rock area by the end of the month.

In a news release announcing the project, representatives from the two companies said it made sense to combine sales of pet food and supplies with home improvement goods.

"Our pets' place in our hearts and homes has never been more front-and-center, and our responsibility to provide them with a safe, healthy and stimulating home environment is an essential part of Petco's Whole Health philosophy," said Nick Konat, Petco's chief merchandising officer. "Bringing Petco's pet care expertise, high-quality products, and veterinary and grooming services to Lowe's helps make it easier than ever to create healthy, happy homes for pet parents and the pets they love."

More than half of the Lowe's locations will have Petco clinics.

The Searcy Lowe's marks the sixth "store-in-store" to open in Arkansas, with others in Bentonville, Jonesboro, Russellville, Siloam Springs and Springdale.

More information is available at lowes.com/petco.

State index closes

down 2.76 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 752.02, down 2.76.

"Equities fell early in the session and closed mixed for the day despite April PPI data below consensus with the NASDAQ Composite higher for the day and the Dow Jones lower as investors debate the odds of a soft economic landing in the face of the Federal Reserve's efforts to contain inflation" said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.