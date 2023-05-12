NUGGETS 125, SUNS 100

PHOENIX -- Nikola Jokic scored 32 points, Jamal Murray added 26 and Denver advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 by beating Phoenix.

Denver's series victory comes two seasons after the Nuggets were embarrassed in a second-round postseason sweep by the Suns. This time, it was the Suns getting blown out on their home floor to end the season for the second consecutive year.

The top-seeded Nuggets used a 23-2 run during the latter part of the first quarter to take a 44-26 lead and never looked back. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -- averaging 9.5 points in the playoffs -- scored 17 in the first quarter while Jokic added 14.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 21 points. Jokic shot 13 of 18 from the floor and added 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Cameron Payne scored 31 points for Phoenix. Kevin Durant added 23.

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) reacts after a foul call during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts to a turn over during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks for a call during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton watches from the bench during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

