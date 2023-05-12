The nation in brief: Freight train derails in Pennsylvania

Freight train derails in Pennsylvania

NEW CASTLE, Pa. -- Nine railcars from a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Pennsylvania, with no hazardous chemicals on board and no reported injuries, fire department and company officials said.

The derailment happened late Wednesday outside New Castle, the company said. "Our crews responded immediately and are actively working at the site," it said.

The New Castle Fire Department said at least some of the derailed cars contained paraffin wax, which is used to make candles, and soybeans.

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide after a fiery derailment in February of Norfolk Southern cars in East Palestine, Ohio. Half the town's 5,000 residents were evacuated as emergency responders burned off chemicals to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

Gay blood donation guidelines updated

WASHINGTON -- Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships can give blood in the U.S. without abstaining from sex under updated federal health guidelines that focus on donors' behavior rather than their sexual orientation.

The Food and Drug Administration guidelines finalized Thursday ease decades-old restrictions designed to protect the blood supply from HIV. The agency announced plans for the change in January and said this week the new approach can now be implemented by blood banks.

The guidelines do away with a requirement that men who have sex with men abstain for three months before giving blood.

Instead, all potential donors -- regardless of sexual orientation, sex or gender -- will be screened with a questionnaire that evaluates their individual risks for HIV based on sexual behavior, recent partners and other factors. Potential donors who report having had anal sex with new partners in the past three months will be barred from giving until a later date.

The FDA said the policy reflects the latest scientific evidence and is in line with rules in the U.K. and Canada. It's the latest move by the FDA to broaden donor eligibility, with the potential to boost donations.

Judge seeks trustee for Jackson sewers

JACKSON, Miss. -- A federal appointee is managing the water system in Mississippi's capital city, and the same might soon be true for the city's sewer system.

U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate said at a hearing this week that he plans to place Jackson's sewer system under the authority of Ted Henifin, who in November was appointed to address the city's water troubles. The system partially failed in August, and for days people had to wait in line for water to drink, bathe, cook and flush toilets.

The sewer system has also been beset by problems for years. The city agreed to enter a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2012 to prevent the overflow of raw sewage and bring the city into compliance with the Clean Water Act. Reports showed that 4.7 billion gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater was dumped into the Pearl River between March 2020 and February 2022.

"Every day that goes by, we run the risk of escalating our problem," Wingate said.

The judge ordered attorneys to write an order that would combine the city's sewer consent decree with its federal order that resulted in Henifin's appointment, WLBT-TV reported. He requested they finish the draft in two weeks.

Henifin said if he were to manage the sewer system, he would contract out most of the repair work, just as he does with the water system.

N.Y. sues over removable gun lock

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York's attorney general sued a gun accessory manufacturer Thursday for selling a lock that can be removed easily to attach high-capacity magazines, which are illegal in the state.

The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers in a Buffalo supermarket last year carried out the attack with a semiautomatic rifle he purchased legally but modified so he could load it with high-capacity ammunition magazines.

New York law bans the possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo.

"We lost 10 innocent lives because a hate-fueled individual was able to make an AR-15 even deadlier through a simple change at home," said Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat. "We cannot undo the devastating harm that was done, but this lawsuit against Mean Arms is part of our ongoing effort to pursue justice for the 10 innocent lives that were unjustly taken."

Mean Arms, based in Woodstock, Ga., deceptively advertised that installing a device that locks a magazine on an assault weapon makes it legal under New York law, the lawsuit alleges. Because the lock can be removed so detachable magazines can be inserted, the manufacturer aided the illegal possession of assault weapons in New York, James' office said.

Removing the lock enables shooters to fire rounds without having to pause to reload as often. According to James' office, the manufacturer provides step-by-step instructions on how to remove the lock.



