GOLF

Noh ties course record

S.Y. Noh thought he didn’t have quite enough distance with his 3-wood as he pondered going for the green in two on the par-5 18th hole — setting up a potential eagle and a 59 in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. The South Korean didn’t seem to mind settling for tying the course record. Noh made three putts of at least 25 feet on the back nine for an 11-under 60 and a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nelson on Thursday. Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee, also of South Korea, shot 71, leaving him 11 shots back in his bid to become the first to three-peat on the PGA Tour since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11. Lee shot in the 60s for all eight rounds of the first two years of the Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, about 30 miles north of Dallas. Adam Scott, who tied for fifth last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, was three shots back at 63 along with Marty Dou of China after the Australian’s best opening round since 2014. Headliner and hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler, at No. 2 the highest-ranked among four top-25 players in the field, shot 64 along with Aussie Jason Day. Former University of Arkansas golfer Austin Cook (Jonesboro) posted a 3-under 68 and is tied for 46th. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 4-over 75

Duke among Regions leaders

Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is among the first-round leaders of the Champion Tour’s Regions Tradition tournament in Birmingham, Ala. Billy Andrade, Paul Broadhurst and Tim O’Neal share the lead after shooting rounds of 5-under 67 at the Greystone Golf Course. Duke, along with Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington and defending champion Steve Stricker, are one stroke back at 4-under 68. Little Rock’s Glen Day turned in a 2-over 74. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) stands at 3-over 75.

Kim leads LPGA Founders

Sei Young Kim shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Thursday at tree-lined Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J., to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup. Kim had four consecutive birdies and parred the final three holes on the second-year venue in the event that honors the LPGA Tour’s 13 founders. The 30-year-old South Korean player, the 2016 tournament winner in Phoenix, has 12 LPGA Tour titles — the last two in 2020. South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu was a stroke back. She had eight birdies and three bogeys in a 67. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis is tied for third after shooting a 4-under 68. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 71. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot an even-par round of 72.

HORSE RACING

Pletcher suspended 10 days

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has been suspended 10 days and fined as the result of a positive drug test last year involving Forte, who was scratched hours before the Kentucky Derby last weekend because of an injury. Forte was disqualified after winning the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022, at Saratoga in upstate New York for testing positive for meloxicam, according to a ruling posted Thursday on the New York State Gaming Commission website. The drug is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory that is not legal in racing. Pletcher also was fined $1,000. Forte’s owners, Mike Repole and Vincent Viola, forfeit the Hopeful’s first-place purse earnings of $165,000. The ruling says Pletcher plans to appeal and a stay of the suspension has been granted, allowing him to work. However, the commission may terminate the stay if the hearing isn’t completed within 90 days of the ruling. Pletcher appeared before New York stewards on Wednesday, a day after The New York Times reported the failed test.

BASEBALL

Surgery for Twins pitcher

Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle will undergo elbow reconstruction surgery after an MRI showed issues with the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. Mahle, 28, was pulled from his start on April 27 after showing diminished velocity. He expressed optimism after the game and said he didn’t expect to miss time, but he was later diagnosed with an impingement before more testing. He said the Tommy John surgery will be done in the next two weeks by Dr. Keith Meister. Mahle is on a one-year, $7.5 million contract with Minnesota and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

FOOTBALL

Jets sign NT Woods

The New York Jets signed veteran nose tackle Al Woods to a one-year contract Thursday, adding a big, physical presence to the middle of their defensive line. The 6-3, 330-pound Woods spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The Jets entered the NFL Draft two weeks ago needing to bolster their interior D-line, but didn’t come away with a player to help All-Pro tackle Quinnen Williams. New York then turned to Woods, who visited the team recently and provides the Jets with a space-clogging run stuffer. The 36-year-old Woods tied a career high last season with two sacks in 14 games for the Seahawks.

TENNIS

Americans post upsets

Two Americans who tasted success at a young age and then struggled to maintain their level produced upset victories at the Italian Open in Rome on Thursday. Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion who has dealt with injuries, beat the reigning Australian Open champion and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (4), 6-2; and Taylor Townsend, once a junior prodigy now on the comeback trail after maternity leave, eliminated third-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Kenin is ranked No. 134 while Townsend is No. 168 and had to go through qualifying. Townsend is also celebrating a career-high ranking of No. 6 in doubles this week, helped by her partnership with Leylah Fernandez. It was Kenin’s first win over a top-10 player since beating top-ranked Ashleigh Barty en route to her title Down Under more than three years ago. Sabalenka was coming off the Madrid Open title. Coco Gauff, another American and last year’s French Open runner-up, routed Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-1 in another second-round match on the red clay courts of the Foro Italico.