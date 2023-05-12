100 years ago

May 12, 1923

The Salvation Army will observe today as "Dollar Doughnut Day." Students from the various schools of the city will appear on the streets in the business section with doughnuts which will be sold at $1 each. The money will go to the Salvation Army appeal fund to be used in building an Army home here. It was said last night that approximately 400 girls will take part in the "dollar doughnut" sale.

50 years ago

May 12, 1973

Pulaski County business leaders next week will make a formal application to the state Board of Higher Education to form a community college district and to build an institution at Fort Roots in North Little Rock. Dr. M. Olin Cook, director of the state Higher Education Department, told the Board of Higher Education Friday that an application was expected from Pulaski County. George D. Miller Jr., executive vice president of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, said afterward that the screening committee working on the project still had not made several basic decisions but that it hoped to complete an application by next Friday so that the Board of Higher Education and the Advisory Commission on Community Colleges can consider it May 25. The Board has applications from four counties that want to try to get voter approval to open community colleges this fall. Seven or eight other areas are working on applications to form college districts for 1974. The state Board of Higher Education adopted minimum criteria for new community college districts Friday.

25 years ago

May 12, 1998

Kmart stores on T.P. White Drive in Jacksonville and Asher Avenue in Little Rock will hold races this weekend where children can participate for free. Using a specially designed track set up in the store's parking lots, children 7 to 12 are invited to race the clock on safety-modified lawn tractors to raise money for local drug and alcohol prevention charities. The Kmart Family Foundation will donate $5 to a local drug-fighting charity for each child who races. In return, the children receive an official Kmart Race Against Drugs T-shirt, baseball cap and racing certificate.

10 years ago

May 12, 2013

The pairing of fifth-graders at Little Rock's Wakefield Elementary and an orphaned elephant at a Kenyan wildlife sanctuary is proving to be a mutually beneficial partnership. Wendy Ward Blasingame's 21 fifth-graders at the southwest Little Rock school are "fostering" Ajabu by contributing $50 this year toward the care of the infant pachyderm that attracted rescuers' attention last month when it attached itself to tourist vans in southern Kenya. Baby Ajabu -- who wears sunscreen on her floppy ears and does not yet reach the height of a keeper's waist -- is in return helping Little Rock youngsters hone their reading and writing skills, and their social studies and science knowledge.