OUTDOORS: Hiking, walking, fishing on outdoors agenda

Club hosts two hikes

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will hike Wednesday on the Chinquapin Trail at Big Sugar Creek State Park east of Pineville, Mo. This is a 3.5 mile loop hike. The first half mile is through a mowed, grassy area. Insect repellent to ward off chiggers is advised.

The group's last hike of the spring season will be a 4-mile hike May 23 at Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information, go to bvhikingclub.com.

Catch a fly flick

Fly Fishing Film Tour will make a stop in Bentonville at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Thaden Fieldhouse. The event features fly fishing destinations around the world. Visit flyfilmtour.com for tickets and information.

Anglers set gear sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers sporting sale is Friday and Saturday at United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. Hours of the sale are 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

Items include equipment for all types of recreation and sporting activities with an emphasis on fishing. Money raised is used for education and conservation programs at the lakes in Bella Vista.

Call of the Wild Saturday

The "Call of the Wild" spring fundraiser to benefit the Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

The event features dinner and drinks, music, nature and science activities and a silent auction. Profits help fund science and nature education at the center for children and adults. Go to www.onsc.us/call-of-the-wild for tickets and details.

Paint at nature trail

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host "Learn to Nature Journal with Watercolor" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the park's Historic Van Winkle Trail.

The event features a watercolor class for beginners and journal writing. Instructors are artist Amber Leibee and the park's volunteer coordinator, Avery Blair.

Cost is $35 and includes painting supplies and a journal. Call Leibee at (479) 981-1447 to register.

Corps hiring for summer

The Army Corps of Engineers seeks to hire three summer rangers to work at Beaver Lake for the 2023 visitor season.

Approximate dates of employment are May through Sept. 9. Call the Beaver Lake project office in Rogers, (501) 340-1706 for application information.

No license required

Arkansas' free fishing weekend is from noon on June 9 through June 11. Residents or nonresidents may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout permit during this time.

All other regulations such as daily limits and catch and release areas apply.

Explore a glade

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a free glade ecology and management field day from 10 a.m. to noon May 24 at Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs. Location is the park's Steven Foster Educational Glade. Meet at the park office by the lake.

Guides will lead participants through the glade and talk about what makes glades unique, how effective glade management promotes plant and animal diversity and how these efforts improve water quality. The alliance will provide sunscreen, water and snacks.

The Beaver Lake Watershed contains some 11,000 documented glades, said Nate Watson with the Alliance. Contact him at nate@beaverwatershedalliance.org or (479) 750-8007.

Walk visits Eureka Springs

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on May 24 in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave., where participants will choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Catch a channel cat

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks channel catfish at urban ponds and lakes in the region and around the state for spring and summer fishing. The first stockings occur in May, and more catfish are stocked through the summer. The daily limit at these lakes is three catfish.

Area lakes that were stocked in May are Lake Bentonville, Lake Springdale, Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Shaw Family Park pond in Springdale, Van Buren Municipal Pond and Wells Lake in Fort Smith.

Carol Ann Cross pond in Fort Smith was stocked with channel catfish in April. Lake Atalanta in Rogers was last stocked with catfish in September 2022.

Volunteer at Kings River

Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold its Carroll County Kings River cleanup at 8 a.m. June 3. Volunteers should meet at the Grandview bridge along Arkansas 143 west of Berryville. Bring a boat and a sack lunch. After the cleanup there will be free pizza, live music and a drawing for a kayak. Go to kingsriverwatershed.org for more information.

Fish for grand slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one catfish, bass, crappie and bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam.

Bass can be any species of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/granslam to get a sticker.

Missouri turkey harvest high

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows turkey hunters checked 41,970 birds during Missouri's 2023 regular spring turkey season, April 17 through May 7. Top regular season harvest counties were Franklin with 973 birds harvested, Callaway with 801, and Osage with 792.

Young turkey hunters also harvested 2,566 turkeys over the youth weekend, April 1 and 2, bringing the overall 2023 spring turkey harvest to 44,536 – the highest harvest total since 2016.

Last year, young turkey hunters harvested 2,894 turkeys over the spring youth season, and hunters harvested 33,359 during the regular spring season for a 2022 spring season total harvest of 36,253.

Think Peel for summer

Registration is open for Peel Compton Foundation spring and summer camps for youths at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, Quiver Archery Range and Osage Park in Bentonville.

Camps are available for youths ages 8 through 16 and range from $175 to $250 for the week. Visit peelcompton.org for details and registration.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@ nwaonline.com.