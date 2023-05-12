Sections
Perry County deputy fired, arrested after accusations of sexually assaulting inmate

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 6:43 p.m.

A Perry County deputy was fired and arrested Thursday after, investigators say, he sexually assaulted an inmate in the county jail, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

Hunter Martin, who had worked with the sheriff’s office since Aug. 9, faces two felony counts of third-degree sexual assault, the post states.

Investigators questioned Martin after allegations Thursday that he was having sexual relations with an inmate, the post states.

Martin was reportedly being held Friday in an unspecified jail outside the county.

