Police beat: Police arrest man on battery charge

Police arrest man on battery charge

Little Rock police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man who they say cut another man during an argument.

Officers responded to 117 Valmar St. around 12:56 p.m. and spoke with a man who said Filmore Wilson, 57, of Kensett slashed him across the palm during a verbal disagreement, according to an arrest report.

Wilson faces a felony charge of second-degree battery and was being held in the Pulaski County jail on a $5,000 bond Thursday night, on online inmate roster showed.

Officers find gun during traffic stop

Little Rock police late Wednesday arrested a North Little Rock man who they say had a stolen gun during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over Antonio Means, 27, near the intersection of Stanton Road and Opal Street around 11:45 p.m., according to an arrest report. The report does not list the reason for the stop.

A search located a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun that had been reported stolen and a plastic bottle that police think was modified to consume drugs in the vehicle, the report states.

Means is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces felony counts of theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by a certain person as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening in lieu of $40,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.

LR man faces felony gun, drug charges

A Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges after police arrested him in a shooting Wednesday evening and reported finding drugs and a gun.

Little Rock officers arrested Kenneth Roof, 48, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near 3000 Springer Blvd. after spotting him in a pickup truck that was driving away from the scene of the shooting, in which a victim and witness identified him as a suspect, according to an arrest report.

The report did not give any details of the shooting, including the location.

The driver of the truck told police Roof had put a backpack in the bed of the truck. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a bag in the back seat containing "various narcotics," a digital scale and keys to the safe, the report states. The safe contained two firearms, it says.

Roof is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person and one each of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, first-degree battery, possession of methamphetamine, drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. All the charges are felonies.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening on a $75,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.