PREP SOFTBALL: Gorton hits inside-the-park home run to rally Valley Springs past Dumas

LINCOLN -- Aidan Gorton has 16 home runs on the season, but she likely hasn't had one more unusual than the one she hit on Thursday.

Gorton hit a three-run inside-the-park home run as Valley Springs rallied for a 7-3 victory over Dumas in the first round of the Class 3A state softball tournament. Valley Springs advanced to a second-round game at 10 a.m. today against Lamar, which beat Melbourne 9-6 on Thursday.

Dumas held a 3-0 lead until Valley Springs tied it in the sixth inning with the help of two errors by the Lady Bobcats. Valley Springs then added four more runs in the seventh, highlighted by the three-run home run from Gorton, a senior catcher.

Gorton lined a pitch past third base and into the left-field corner as two runs crossed the plate. Gorton initially slowed at second base but her third-base coach waved her around when the Dumas left fielder slipped in the wet grass and got her foot temporarily hung up on the bottom of the fence. The ball was still free and Gorton scored before another Dumas player threw the ball back to the infield.

"I really wasn't thinking I could advance from second on that hit but I'll take anything I can get, especially in a state tournament," said Gorton, who'll continue her softball career next year at Arkansas Tech University.

Camie Moore went seven innings to earn the victory while Landrey King went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Valley Springs (19-13). Trinity Tillman had two hits to lead Dumas (20-6).

The game started and was then delayed for about 90 minutes by rain, a factor Gorton said in her team's slow start.

"With the rain, it's tough to play through any weather," Gorton said. "But in the top of the sixth, I sat down and talked my teammates and said 'This is the time we have to decide we're here to play. We've got to score some runs and we have to play as a team if we want to continue on."

Valley Springs did exactly that by rallying for seven consecutive runs to earn its first victory at a state tournament in fast-pitch softball.

Valley Springs coach Steve Williams said he was not surprised that it was Gorton who rallied the team and provided the big hit in the comeback victory.

"She's been our girl, our rock, all year long," Williams said. "Big situations find big-time players and she's it."