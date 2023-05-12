Redfield driver named agency’s top volunteer

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Voluntary Services honored Redfield resident Larry Nelson as Volunteer Driver of the Year. A U.S. Army veteran, Nelson was recognized for his dedication and support as the volunteer transportation sole driver for Pine Bluff veterans, according to a news release.

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement and Disabled American Veterans recognized Nelson for his commitment as a volunteer transportation driver.

He is a native of Pine Bluff and member of DAV. To date, he has volunteered 12 years contributing more than 3,357 hours, of which 3,063 were transporting 2,207 veterans. He has driven more than 40,000 miles, taking veterans from Pine Bluff to and from appointments in the DAV Pine Bluff Van.

For more than three years Nelson has been one of the only volunteer drivers. Currently, he is the only active driver that transports veterans from Pine Bluff.

"He makes a difference for everyone he comes into contact," a spokesman said. "We salute you, Mr. Nelson as the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Center for Development and Civic Engagement 2023 Volunteer Driver of the Year."

For people who want to learn how to become a Volunteer Driver with VA, visit the CDCE Portal|Veteran Affairs at va.gov. People may also volunteer or make donations by calling the CDCE office at (501) 257-3288 or www.volunteer.va.gov then select volunteer or donate, select Arkansas Central Arkansas and complete information.