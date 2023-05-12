Remains identified as Texan’s

HOT SPRINGS -- The Garland County sheriff's office on Wednesday confirmed that remains found in March in a 2003 gray Ford Escape recovered from Lake Hamilton were those of a person reported missing in February 2008 with the Hot Springs Police Department.

The remains were positively identified as those of Kerry Angell Jr., 48, of Texas, who had been missing from the Hot Springs area since Feb. 23, 2008, and was featured in a "Hot Springs Crime Stoppers" published in The Sentinel-Record on March 31, 2011, seeking the public's help in finding him.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, on April 13, the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory informed sheriff's investigators that DNA tested on the recovered skeleton remains was Angell.

"Due to the condition of the remains having been submerged for an extended length of time, the cause of death was unable to be determined," the release said.

The vehicle, which was first spotted Feb. 22 by an angler on his fish finder sonar, had no license plate, but investigators were able to identify the Escape by its vehicle identification number after it was recovered on March 4 by entering it into a state database, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Records showed the Escape was associated with a missing person's report on Angell filed with Hot Springs police.

Angell was last seen on Feb. 23, 2008, at around 5 p.m. driving a silver 2003 Ford Escape, leaving Riser Ford. The vehicle, a demo car, had an Arkansas dealer tag displayed on it at the time he vanished.

Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick on March 4 confirmed there were possible human remains in a submerged vehicle that was being recovered from Lake Hamilton after being located in the 800 block of Lakeland Point.

The vehicle was floated using air bags and pulled to a nearby boat ramp that same afternoon.