STATE TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

CLASS 5A

BENTON 9, SYLVAN HILLS 1

Alyssa Houston was destructive at the plate and in the circle for the defending state champions.

The Stanford commit struck out 16 batters in six innings but also went 4 for 4 to lead Benton (25-4) in the first round. Addison Davis and Lydia Bethards also had three hits each for the Lady Panthers, winners of 11 consecutive contests.

VAN BUREN 4, SEARCY 0

Ashlyn Michael and Ivy Perkins both had two hits for Van Buren (25-3), which won for the 12th time in its last 13 games.

Emberlin Caldwell scattered six hits and recorded 10 strikeouts in the victory for the Lady Pointers. Cedar Maxwell recorded two hits for Searcy (13-7).

GREENE COUNTY TECH 9, MOUNTAIN HOME 6

University of Arkansas commit Ava Carter finished with three hits as Greene County Tech (22-5), the top seed from the 5A-East Conference, rallied and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Emmy Thomason also collected three hits for the Lady Eagles, who snapped a 5-5 tie by scoring four runs in the fifth inning.

Olivia Crabb, Katie Camp and Emma Crabb all had two hits each for Mountain Home (16-11).

WHITE HALL 7, BEEBE 4

Taylor Irvin went 3 for 4 to power White Hall (14-15) to a first-round upset of the 5A-Central's No. 1 seed.

The Lady Bulldogs dropped a 13-2 decision to Beebe (26-4) earlier in the season but opened up a four-run lead through two innings and never withered to end the Lady Badgers; 19-game winning streak.

GREENWOOD 4, VALLEY VIEW 3

A two-run double from Bri Taylor in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled Greenwood (21-8) into the next round.

Taylor's hit scored both Saylor Hart and Daisy Parker for Lady Bulldogs, who ran their winning streak to seven games.

SHERIDAN 7, MAUMELLE 1

Mason Wilson struck out four in a first-round victory for Sheridan (20-9), which pulled away with five runs in the fifth inning.

Chloe Ashmead went 3 for 3 while Kaitlyn Horton was 2 of 3 for Lady Jackets, who'd lost three of their previous four games before running past the Lady Hornets.

Peyton Gober drove in the only run for Maumelle (17-10) in the seventh inning.

CLASS 2A

QUITMAN 12, LAVACA 0 (5 INN.)

Emily Smith and Addi Rehm both had two hits and scored four times apiece in a shutout for Quitman (21-12) in the first round.

Taylor Chapman drove in three runs as well for the Lady Bulldogs, who also got a strong outing on the mound from Chloe Liles. The junior allowed 3 hits and struck out 6 in 5 innings.

RIVERSIDE 10, DIERKS 0 (6 INN.)

Klaire Womack's overwhelming outing on the mound helped send Riverside (22-4) into the next round.

The sophomore didn't allow a hit while walking 2 and striking out 13 in 6 innings for the Lady Rebels, who've won 11 consecutive games. Katie Ridge's home run eventually ended the game for Riverside.

SOCCER

BOYS

CLASS 4A

DARDANELLE 3, WARREN 1

Alex Campos churned out three goals to send Dardanelle (12-5-1) into the second round at Bauxite High School.

The sophomore scored two early goals to put the Sand Lizards up before notching his last goal in the second half as they upset the top seed.

GIRLS

CLASS 3A

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 6, THADEN 0

Samantha De Luca notched three goals and had one assist as Episcopal Collegiate (14-1) rolled in the opening round.

Heidi Sanders scored two goals, and Lauren Humiston finished with one goal and one assist for the Lady Wildcats, who won their 14th match in a row. Madison Hawk also had three assists in the victory.