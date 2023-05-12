SEC SOFTBALL: No. 10 seed South Carolina wins in eight innings

FAYETTEVILLE -- South Carolina continued their surprising run in the SEC Softball Tournament on Thursday, knocking off No. 2 seed Georgia 2-1 in eight innings at Bogle Park.

Brooke Blankenship singled home Emma Sellars with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, and the 10th-seeded Gamecocks held on to win.

It was Blankenship's first RBI in more than two weeks. Sellers singled with one out, but Haley Simpson was thrown out at the plate to keep the game tied at 1-1. Blankenship then came through with the eventual game-winner.

South Carolina (36-19) is the second double-digit seed to make the tournament semifinals.

Sydney Chambley gave Georgia (39-13) a 1-0 lead with a home run in the bottom of the third. Riley Blampied tied the game with a solo shot in the top of the fourth for South Carolina.

Gamecocks left fielder Marissa Gonzalez made a tremendous catch in left field to end the bottom of the sixth inning with two Georgia runners on that kept the game tied 1-1.

Donnie Gobourne (12-6) picked up the win, pitching five scoreless innings in relief. She struck out eight and walked one.

FLORIDA 6, KENTUCKY 2

Skylar Wallace started a three-run fifth inning with a solo home run to help Florida rally for the win.

The Gators (36-19) will face No. 1 seed Tennessee (41-8) at 10 a.m. today in one quarterfinal.

Wallace's solo blast snapped a 2-2 tie and gave the Gators the lead for good. Florida added another run as Walsh fouled out to left field and Kendra Falby tagged up to score on the play. Pal Egan followed with a run-scoring single.

Wallace, the leadoff hitter, finished 2 for 2, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times for the Gators. Charla Echols went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored a run.

Kentucky (30-20-1) ended the regular season by taking two of three from Florida in Lexington.

Meeko Harrison had a two-run home run for Kentucky that tied the game at 2-2.

Rylee Trlicek (13-4) picked up the win in relief of starter Elizabeth Hightower with three scoreless innings of relief. She allowed two hits, walked one and did not strike out a batter.

AUBURN 8, MISSISSIPPI 7

Maddie Penta came back into the game to strike out a pair of hitters in the seventh inning to help third-seeded Auburn advance with a win over Mississippi.

Auburn (40-16) rallied with three runs aided by three Ole Miss errors in the bottom of the third to get within 6-5. Ole Miss countered with an unearned run to push its lead back to 7-5, but Icess Tresvik's two-run home run tied the game 7-7. Rose Roach then gave her team the 8-7 lead with an RBI single that proved to be the game-winner.

Penta was taken out of the game earlier, but she was reinserted and helped Auburn advance. Penta pitched 4 1/3 innings overall and allowed four runs.

The 11th-seeded Rebels (30-26) exploded for six runs in the third to grab the lead and knock out Penta.