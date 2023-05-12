Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Tonja Clark, 52, of 1306 Adelaide Drive in Dallas, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery and financial identity fraud. Clark was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Makayla Miller, 24, of 2607 Ozark St. in Mena, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Miller was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Luis Villafana-Duarte, 23, of 1248 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Villafana-Duarte was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Tontitown

Ronnie Grubbs, 53, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault, forgery and financial identity fraud. Grubbs was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Billy Walden 55, of Huntsville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Walden was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jared Haynie, 27, of 3406 W. Margaret Place in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery and aggravated robbery. Haynie was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.