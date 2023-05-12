Sections
Smothers leaves Philander Smith

LR college gives few details on president’s resignation by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:30 a.m.
Roderick L. Smothers, president of Philander Smith College, speaks during a press conference Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Philander Smith College President Roderick Smothers resigned effective Thursday, the chair of the college's board of trustees said.

In a statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday night, Chair Terry Esper said the historically black college is "moving forward under new leadership."

"I will serve as executive in charge until an interim president is announced," Esper said in the statement.

"In the coming months, we will launch a nationwide search for a new president, while the board continues to meet to respond appropriately to the current situation."

Earlier Thursday evening, Esper said in an email to alumni that Smothers and the board had agreed that "it is time to transition and move the college forward under new leadership."

Moving the college forward, Esper said in the email, sometimes means "making the changes necessary to advance the institution's mission and values."

"On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I want you to know that we remain committed to our mission to graduate academically accomplished students who are grounded as advocates for social justice and determined to change the world for the better," Esper added.

In a letter to faculty and staff, Smothers said he was resigning to pursue a new opportunity, KARK reported.

The private Little Rock college was chartered in 1883. Smothers was its 14th president, according to its website.

Print Headline: Smothers leaves Philander Smith

