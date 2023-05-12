Soccer schedule

SOCCER

BOYS

CLASS 6A

At Fort Smith Southside

First round

Thursday

Rogers 2, Little Rock Southwest 0

Springdale Har-Ber 1, Bryant 0, OT

Cabot 2, Fort Smith Southside 0

Springdale 2, Little Rock Central 0

Second round

Today

MATCH 5 Conway vs. Rogers, 10 a.m.

MATCH 6 Bentonville vs. Springdale Har-Ber, noon

MATCH 7 Fayetteville vs. Cabot, 2 p.m.

MATCH 8 Little Rock Catholic vs. Springdale, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday

MATCH 9 Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6, noon

MATCH 10 Winner of Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8, 4 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Valley View/Greene Co. Tech/Paragould/Nettleton

First round

Thursday

Pulaski Academy 3, Benton 0

Van Buren 6, Greene Co. Tech 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 4, Maumelle 0

Valley View 3, Harrison 2, OT

Mountain Home 4, Searcy 2

Hot Springs 4, Vilonia 3

Russellville 5, Batesville 0

Lake Hamilton 2, Little Rock Christian 0

Second round

Today

MATCH 9 Pulaski Academy vs. Van Buren, noon (at Nettleton)

MATCH 10 Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Valley View, noon (at Valley View)

MATCH 11 Mountain Home vs. Hot Springs, 4 p.m. (at Nettleton)

MATCH 12 Russellville vs. Lake Hamilton, 4 p.m. (at Valley View)

Semifinals

Saturday

MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, noon (at Valley View)

MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 4 p.m. (at Valley View)

CLASS 4A

At Joe T. Robinson/Bauxite/Mills

First round

Thursday

Clarksville 8, Crossett 1

Joe T. Robinson 2, Morrilton 0

Dardanelle 3, Warren 1

Harding Academy 3, Hope 2

Brookland 3, Nashville 2

Berryville 4, Star City 0

De Queen 4, LISA Academy West 0

Farmington 5, Hamburg 2

Second round

Today

MATCH 9 Clarksville vs. Joe T. Robinson, noon (at Robinson)

MATCH 10 Dardanelle vs. Harding Academy, noon (at Bauxite)

MATCH 11 Brookland vs. Berryville, 4 p.m. (at Robinson)

MATCH 12 De Queen vs. Farmington, 4 p.m. (at Bauxite)

Semifinals

Saturday

MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, noon (at Robinson)

MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 4 p.m. (at Robinson)

CLASS 3A

At Bergman

First round

Thursday

Green Forest 7, Hermitage 0

Mountain View 4, Danville 0

Central Ark. Christian 5, Eureka Springs 1

Subiaco Academy 3, Buffalo Island Central 1

Crowley's Ridge 10, Benton Harmony Grove 0

Haas Hall Bentonville 4, Episcopal Collegiate 2

Cossatot River 2, Conway Christian 1

Decatur 3, Maumelle 1

Second round

Today

MATCH 9 Green Forest vs. Mountain View, noon (at Weichert Realty Field)

MATCH 10 Central Ark. Christian vs. Subiaco Academy, noon (at Fed Ex Field)

MATCH 11 Crowley's Ridge vs. Haas Hall Bentonville, 4 p.m. (at Weichert Realty Field)

MATCH 12 Cossatot River vs. Decatur, 4 p.m. (at Fed Ex Field)

Semifinals

Saturday

MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, noon (at Fed Ex Field)

MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 4 p.m. (at Fed Ex Field)

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

At Fort Smith Northside/Southside

First round

At Fort Smith Northside

Thursday

Rogers Heritage 3, Jonesboro 0

Fort Smith Northside 1, Conway 0

Bentonville West 2, Bryant 1, 2OT

Rogers 5, North Little Rock 0

Second round

At Fort Smith Northside

Today

MATCH 5 Mount St. Mary vs. Rogers Heritage, 10 a.m.

MATCH 6 Fayetteville vs. Fort Smith Northside, noon

MATCH 7 Bentonville vs. Bentonville West, 2 p.m.

MATCH 8 Little Rock Central vs. Rogers, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

At Fort Smith Southside

Saturday

MATCH 9 Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6, 10 a.m.

MATCH 10 Winner of Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Nettleton/Greene Co. Tech/Valley View/Paragould

First round

Thursday

Pulaski Academy 9, Sheridan 0

Siloam Springs 2, Greene Co. Tech 1

El Dorado 9, Vilonia 0

Russellville 2, Searcy 1

Valley View 5, Greenwood 0

Maumelle 2, Hot Springs Lakeside 0

Harrison 6, Paragould 0

Little Rock Christian 2, Benton 0

Second round

Today

MATCH 9 Pulaski Academy vs. Siloam Springs, 10 a.m. (at Nettleton)

MATCH 10 El Dorado vs. Russellville, 10 a.m. (at Valley View)

MATCH 11 Valley View vs. Maumelle, 2 p.m. (at Valley View)

MATCH 12 Harrison vs. Little Rock Christian, 2 p.m. (at Nettleton)

Semifinals

Saturday

MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, 10 a.m. (at Valley View)

MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 2 p.m. (at Valley View)

CLASS 4A

At Bauxite/Joe T. Robinson/Mills

First round

Thursday

Dardanelle 4, Warren 0

Joe T. Robinson 7, Hope 0

Gentry 5, Hamburg 1

Brookland 7, Bauxite

Harding Academy 10, Mena 0

Shiloh Christian 7, Star City 0

De Queen 2, Heber Springs 1

Prairie Grove 4, Stuttgart 0

Second round

Today

MATCH 9 Dardanelle vs. Joe T. Robinson, 10 a.m. (at Robinson)

MATCH 10 Gentry vs. Brookland, 10 a.m. (at Bauxite)

MATCH 11 Harding Academy vs. Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m. (at Robinson)

MATCH 12 De Queen vs. Prairie Grove, 2 p.m. (at Bauxite)

Semifinals

Saturday

MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, 10 a.m. (at Robinson)

MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 2 p.m. (at Robinson)

CLASS 3A

At Bergman

First round

Thursday

Life Way Christian 4, Maumelle Charter 0

Cave City 5, Centerpoint 0

Episcopal Collegiate 6, Thaden 0

Danville 4, Conway St. Joseph 1

Riverview 7, Benton Harmony Grove 0

Green Forest 6, Baptist Prep 0

Cossatot River 4, Conway Christian 1

Central Ark. Christian 4, Decatur 0

Second round

Today

MATCH 9 Life Way Christian vs. Cave City, 10 a.m. (at Weichert Realty Field)

MATCH 10 Episcopal Collegiate vs. Danville, 10 a.m. (at Fed Ex Field)

MATCH 11 Riverview vs. Green Forest, 2 p.m. (at Weichert Realty Field)

MATCH 12 Cossatot River vs. Central Ark. Christian, 2 p.m. (at Fed Ex Field)

Semifinals

Saturday

MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, 10 a.m. (at Fed Ex Field)

MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 2 p.m. (at Fed Ex Field)