Soccer schedule

SOCCER
BOYS
CLASS 6A
At Fort Smith Southside
First round
Thursday
Rogers 2, Little Rock Southwest 0
Springdale Har-Ber 1, Bryant 0, OT
Cabot 2, Fort Smith Southside 0
Springdale 2, Little Rock Central 0
Second round
Today
MATCH 5 Conway vs. Rogers, 10 a.m.
MATCH 6 Bentonville vs. Springdale Har-Ber, noon
MATCH 7 Fayetteville vs. Cabot, 2 p.m.
MATCH 8 Little Rock Catholic vs. Springdale, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday
MATCH 9 Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6, noon
MATCH 10 Winner of Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8, 4 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Valley View/Greene Co. Tech/Paragould/Nettleton
First round
Thursday
Pulaski Academy 3, Benton 0
Van Buren 6, Greene Co. Tech 0
Hot Springs Lakeside 4, Maumelle 0
Valley View 3, Harrison 2, OT
Mountain Home 4, Searcy 2
Hot Springs 4, Vilonia 3
Russellville 5, Batesville 0
Lake Hamilton 2, Little Rock Christian 0
Second round
Today
MATCH 9 Pulaski Academy vs. Van Buren, noon (at Nettleton)
MATCH 10 Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Valley View, noon (at Valley View)
MATCH 11 Mountain Home vs. Hot Springs, 4 p.m. (at Nettleton)
MATCH 12 Russellville vs. Lake Hamilton, 4 p.m. (at Valley View)
Semifinals
Saturday
MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, noon (at Valley View)
MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 4 p.m. (at Valley View)
CLASS 4A
At Joe T. Robinson/Bauxite/Mills
First round
Thursday
Clarksville 8, Crossett 1
Joe T. Robinson 2, Morrilton 0
Dardanelle 3, Warren 1
Harding Academy 3, Hope 2
Brookland 3, Nashville 2
Berryville 4, Star City 0
De Queen 4, LISA Academy West 0
Farmington 5, Hamburg 2
Second round
Today
MATCH 9 Clarksville vs. Joe T. Robinson, noon (at Robinson)
MATCH 10 Dardanelle vs. Harding Academy, noon (at Bauxite)
MATCH 11 Brookland vs. Berryville, 4 p.m. (at Robinson)
MATCH 12 De Queen vs. Farmington, 4 p.m. (at Bauxite)
Semifinals
Saturday
MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, noon (at Robinson)
MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 4 p.m. (at Robinson)
CLASS 3A
At Bergman
First round
Thursday
Green Forest 7, Hermitage 0
Mountain View 4, Danville 0
Central Ark. Christian 5, Eureka Springs 1
Subiaco Academy 3, Buffalo Island Central 1
Crowley's Ridge 10, Benton Harmony Grove 0
Haas Hall Bentonville 4, Episcopal Collegiate 2
Cossatot River 2, Conway Christian 1
Decatur 3, Maumelle 1
Second round
Today
MATCH 9 Green Forest vs. Mountain View, noon (at Weichert Realty Field)
MATCH 10 Central Ark. Christian vs. Subiaco Academy, noon (at Fed Ex Field)
MATCH 11 Crowley's Ridge vs. Haas Hall Bentonville, 4 p.m. (at Weichert Realty Field)
MATCH 12 Cossatot River vs. Decatur, 4 p.m. (at Fed Ex Field)
Semifinals
Saturday
MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, noon (at Fed Ex Field)
MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 4 p.m. (at Fed Ex Field)
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
At Fort Smith Northside/Southside
First round
At Fort Smith Northside
Thursday
Rogers Heritage 3, Jonesboro 0
Fort Smith Northside 1, Conway 0
Bentonville West 2, Bryant 1, 2OT
Rogers 5, North Little Rock 0
Second round
At Fort Smith Northside
Today
MATCH 5 Mount St. Mary vs. Rogers Heritage, 10 a.m.
MATCH 6 Fayetteville vs. Fort Smith Northside, noon
MATCH 7 Bentonville vs. Bentonville West, 2 p.m.
MATCH 8 Little Rock Central vs. Rogers, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
At Fort Smith Southside
Saturday
MATCH 9 Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6, 10 a.m.
MATCH 10 Winner of Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8, 2 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Nettleton/Greene Co. Tech/Valley View/Paragould
First round
Thursday
Pulaski Academy 9, Sheridan 0
Siloam Springs 2, Greene Co. Tech 1
El Dorado 9, Vilonia 0
Russellville 2, Searcy 1
Valley View 5, Greenwood 0
Maumelle 2, Hot Springs Lakeside 0
Harrison 6, Paragould 0
Little Rock Christian 2, Benton 0
Second round
Today
MATCH 9 Pulaski Academy vs. Siloam Springs, 10 a.m. (at Nettleton)
MATCH 10 El Dorado vs. Russellville, 10 a.m. (at Valley View)
MATCH 11 Valley View vs. Maumelle, 2 p.m. (at Valley View)
MATCH 12 Harrison vs. Little Rock Christian, 2 p.m. (at Nettleton)
Semifinals
Saturday
MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, 10 a.m. (at Valley View)
MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 2 p.m. (at Valley View)
CLASS 4A
At Bauxite/Joe T. Robinson/Mills
First round
Thursday
Dardanelle 4, Warren 0
Joe T. Robinson 7, Hope 0
Gentry 5, Hamburg 1
Brookland 7, Bauxite
Harding Academy 10, Mena 0
Shiloh Christian 7, Star City 0
De Queen 2, Heber Springs 1
Prairie Grove 4, Stuttgart 0
Second round
Today
MATCH 9 Dardanelle vs. Joe T. Robinson, 10 a.m. (at Robinson)
MATCH 10 Gentry vs. Brookland, 10 a.m. (at Bauxite)
MATCH 11 Harding Academy vs. Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m. (at Robinson)
MATCH 12 De Queen vs. Prairie Grove, 2 p.m. (at Bauxite)
Semifinals
Saturday
MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, 10 a.m. (at Robinson)
MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 2 p.m. (at Robinson)
CLASS 3A
At Bergman
First round
Thursday
Life Way Christian 4, Maumelle Charter 0
Cave City 5, Centerpoint 0
Episcopal Collegiate 6, Thaden 0
Danville 4, Conway St. Joseph 1
Riverview 7, Benton Harmony Grove 0
Green Forest 6, Baptist Prep 0
Cossatot River 4, Conway Christian 1
Central Ark. Christian 4, Decatur 0
Second round
Today
MATCH 9 Life Way Christian vs. Cave City, 10 a.m. (at Weichert Realty Field)
MATCH 10 Episcopal Collegiate vs. Danville, 10 a.m. (at Fed Ex Field)
MATCH 11 Riverview vs. Green Forest, 2 p.m. (at Weichert Realty Field)
MATCH 12 Cossatot River vs. Central Ark. Christian, 2 p.m. (at Fed Ex Field)
Semifinals
Saturday
MATCH 13 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, 10 a.m. (at Fed Ex Field)
MATCH 14 Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12, 2 p.m. (at Fed Ex Field)