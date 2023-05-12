Saturday's sold-out Koe Wetzel concert at Little Rock amphitheater postponed

The sold-out Koe Wetzel concert scheduled for Saturday at Little Rock's First Security Amphitheater has been postponed. The new date has not been confirmed yet.

The singer announced on Facebook today that during, Thursday night's show in Nashville, Tenn., his voice had started to go out halfway through the set.

"Unfortunately, I woke up this morning not being able to speak at all. Saw the doctor this morning and he recommended taking the weekend off. That being said, tonight’s show in Huntsville, AL and tomorrow night’s show in Little Rock, AR have been rescheduled.

"...Your tickets will still be valid for the new date. Please check your email for information regarding refunds should you no longer be able to attend. To all the fans who planned on coming out tonight, I sincerely apologize," he wrote on Facebook.

Wetzel is an East Texas-born singer, songwriter and producer who has amassed 1.3 billion streams in his short career. His latest album, "Hell Paso," debuted in September at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.