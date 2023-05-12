Spa City to get two new confectionary franchises

Hot Springs will soon be home to a Hurts Donut and a Crumbl Cookie bakery location as two Arkansas franchises expand their footprints and bring tasty treats to The Spa City.

The new Hurts Donut Co. shop will be downtown at 200 Spring St., while Crumbl Cookie will be found in the Cornerstone Marketplace on Cornerstone Boulevard.

"It's right in downtown and right in the thick of things," said Hurts Donut franchisee Conner Grimes who, along with his wife Heather, also own and operate the Little Rock Hurts Donut location.

Conner Grimes said he's finalizing some details so he doesn't yet have an opening date for the business. It will be Arkansas' second Hurts Donut in operation when it opens its doors. Northwest Arkansas had a Fayetteville location open in 2017 but it later closed.

Grimes said the Hot Springs area has been booming since the pandemic subsided and its vibrancy is the perfect fit for Hurts Donut's 24-hour, seven day a week business model. He said the locations typically employ between 50 to 75 workers.

"Hot Springs is the closest city we have in Arkansas to Branson," Grimes said. "You have young families visiting and there's lots of foot traffic."

Hurts Donut began in 2013 and now has 20 locations across the United States with four more, including the Hot Springs location, expected to open soon, according to the company website

Crumbl Cookie franchise owner Cody McPherson said he and his business partner -- and best friend from college -- Aaron Duty think Hot Springs is the perfect location for the cookie maker. McPherson owns the Jonesboro Crumbl Cookie franchise and partnered with Duty on the North Little Rock store.

"I love Hot Springs, and it's growing," McPherson said.

The store is expected to open sometime in early October if site renovations and other details go as planned. The bakery is expected to eventually employ about 40.

Launched in 2017, Crumbl Cookie now has more than 800 bakeries in the United States, including five locations operated by other franchisees in Arkansas, according to the company. The bakeries offer curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping.

According to the International Franchise Association's 2023 Franchising Economic Outlook Report, total franchise establishments are expected to increase by almost 15,000 units to 805,000 -- a nearly 2% gain. The franchising sector is expected to add about 254,000 jobs in 2023, up about 3% to 8.7 million. The Association is a trade group representing franchise businesses worldwide.