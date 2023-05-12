State salary caps are law, Griffin insists

Attorney General Tim Griffin believes that a constitutional officer may not pay an employee more than the maximum line-item salary in the office's appropriation, even if the constitutional officer does not exceed the office's total appropriation, Chief Deputy Attorney General Bob Brooks told state lawmakers Thursday.

Meanwhile, state Auditor Dennis Milligan defended to state lawmakers the state treasurer's office transfer of 46 items of video and computer equipment and furniture purchased for $64,406 to the state auditor's office between Nov. 9 and Jan. 3, saying the transfer complies with the intent of state law.

Legislative Auditor Roger Norman has questioned whether the transfer met the intent of state law. Milligan, the former state treasurer, was sworn in as auditor Jan. 10 and Mark Lowery was sworn in as state treasurer on the same day.

In an audit of then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office in fiscal 2021 released late last year, Arkansas Legislative Audit found that 29 employees in Rutledge's office were paid in excess of the line-item appropriation, under Act 47 of 2020, by a total of $64,629 in conflict with Article 16, Section 4 of the Arkansas Constitution.

Article 16, Section 4 of the Arkansas Constitution states: "Except as provided in the Arkansas Constitution, Article 19 [Section 31] the General Assembly shall fix the salaries and fees of all officers in the State: and no greater salary or fee than that fixed by law shall be paid to any officer, employee, or other person, or at any rate other par value; and the number and salaries of the clerks and employees of the different departments of the State shall be fixed by law."

Rutledge's office said in her written response to the audit late last year that "This office as well as other constitutional officers are clearly exempted from the Uniform Classification and Compensation Act.

"While we agree that we are bound by the Arkansas Constitution, your citations to Articles 16 and 19 are not relevant to the findings in your report, as we have complied with the constitution and all applicable laws and statutes," Rutledge's office said at that time. "The Office of the Attorney General will continue to comply with all applicable statutes and the Arkansas Constitution."

In December, Brian Bowen, then-chief of staff for the attorney general's office, told state lawmakers the position of Rutledge's office is that it has the constitutional and statutory authority to issue bonuses and raises to employees and "we were well within our budget" and not over what legislators appropriated for the office.

During a meeting of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's State Agencies Committee on Thursday afternoon, Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, asked Brooks whether Griffin agrees or disagrees with Rutledge's response to the audit finding.

Brooks said Griffin does not agree with Rutledge's response to the audit finding and Griffin's position is outlined in an advisory opinion dated Feb. 15.

"Attorney General Griffin knows that the people of Arkansas delegated authority and power of the purse to this body, the General Assembly, and he respects that power and will continue to follow the law," he said.

In a Feb. 15 advisory opinion requested by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, Griffin wrote that he believes a constitutional officer may not pay an employee more than the maximum line-item salary appropriation, even if the constitutional officer does not exceed the office's total appropriation.

"When the people ratified our current constitution, they chose to give the General Assembly the sole authority to set the number and salaries for all state employees -- both collectively and individually," Griffin wrote in his advisory opinion.

"The alternative view is both contrary to law and leads to the absurd result that a single employee could be paid $1 million more than the employee's line-item maximum as long as the sum of the remaining employees' pay stayed within the constitutional office's aggregate salary cap," he said. "This faulty interpretation would give constitutional officers unfettered discretion regarding compensation."

Afterward, Rutledge spokeswoman Sandy Hall referred to Rutledge's written response to the audit of the attorney general's office in fiscal 2021. Rutledge is now the state's lieutenant governor, an office that Griffin formerly held.

Among other things, Payton asked Brooks on Thursday whether there is any legislative action being recommended to try to clarify this matter.

"We don't have a recommendation on that specifically, but be happy to work with you in the future if you wanted to do something to clean this up," Brooks said in response.

Payton said "it seems like it might need cleaned up."

MILLIGAN RESPONDS

Norman said in a letter dated Jan. 15 to Legislative Joint Auditing Committee Co-Chairs Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, and Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, that Arkansas Legislative Audit found that the 46 items, acquired for $62,406 and transferred from the state treasure's office to the state auditor's office between Nov. 9 and Jan. 3, "were purchased with funds appropriated by the General Assembly to the Treasurer of State."

The only authority that auditors identified that allows for the transfer of property and equipment between state agencies is Arkansas Code Annotated 19-4-1503, which allows for the transfer "if the property or equipment of the agency from which the transfer is made is not needed by the agency at the time of the transfer," Norman wrote.

"We question whether these transfers met the intent of the legislation," he said in his letter.

Milligan said a state Department of Finance and Administration document in December indicated that 75% of the transferred items are fully depreciated, so the total value of the assets transferred is no more than about $15,581.

"I believe we followed the intent of the law," he said.

Milligan said some of the computers and cellphones were dated and not needed by the treasurer's office, so he asked to transfer them to the state auditor's office, and he aimed to provide the administration of his successor, state Treasurer Mark Lowery, with brand new equipment under warranty.

Lowery informed Milligan's transition staff that Lowery had selected a desk that he wanted and the treasurer's office purchased the desk for Lowery, Milligan said. He said there also was some furniture transferred from former state Auditor Andrea Lea's office to the state treasurer's office. That's why the furniture items transferred to the state auditor's office were not needed by the state treasurer's office, he said.

Milligan said the transferred video equipment, minus one television, is fully depreciated, and Lowery's administration indicated it didn't plan to use the video equipment and consented to the transfer of the video equipment to the state auditor's office. He said nothing was transferred from the state treasurer's office to the state auditor's office to hinder Lowery's administration in any way.

Gazaway asked Milligan whether there could be a perception problem that the transferred cellphones and computer could contain information that Milligan might not want Lowery to know.

Milligan acknowledged "there could be that perception."

Chief Deputy Auditor Jason Brady said the information is on a server in the treasurer's office, and there was no needed information that Milligan's administration withheld from Lowery's administration.

Gazaway said there is a perception problem in transferring equipment from one constitutional office to another constitutional office, but he is not insinuating there was any wrongdoing.

Milligan said "I just told you there is a perception that we are doing a great job. There is a perception that we are saving Arkansans money by doing what we did.

"But we'll do whatever you want to do, or whatever you think is best, sir, and whatever the perception you think is best," he said.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Eric Munson told lawmakers he was part of discussions in the transition about replacing five laptop computers and five cellphones.

The state treasurer's chief of staff, Wil Cheatham, said Lowery asked for a new desk in the treasurer's office and "there was a discussion on the cellphones and the laptops, but to my knowledge that's all that would have been requested."