FOOTBALL

Hogs offer Harding Academy LB

The University of Arkansas extended a scholarship offer on Thursday to Harding Academy linebacker Wyatt Simmons, the 10th in-state prospect in the 2024 class to get an offer from the Hogs.

Simmons, 6-3, 215 pounds, posted his junior highlights on May 5 and has seen his offers explode since with others coming from Florida State, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Auburn, SMU, UAB, Southern Miss and others.

He recorded 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6 sacks, an interception and 2 recovered fumbles for the Wildcats last year. Simmons also rushed 12 times for 61 yards and 1 touchdown and had 2 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns.

His father is Harding University head football coach Paul Simmons.

-- Richard Davenport

LR Central hires Conway assistant

Conway assistant coach Anthony Robinson was confirmed as Little Rock Central's new football coach Thursday night at the Little Rock School District board meeting.

He succeeds George Shelton, who retired after the Tigers' 0-10 season.

Robinson has been at Conway since 2020, serving as its special team coordinator, wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator.

Prior to joining the Wampus Cats, Robinson was an assistant for Magnolia, Searcy and Lancaster, Texas.

He played four years for Arkansas State University, staying on as a graduate assistant for the 2011 season.

-- Sam Lane

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU's Simo repeats as champion

Aimar Palma Simo of Arkansas State University repeated as the Sun Belt Conference champion in the hammer throw Thursday at the SBC Outdoor Championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Simo won the gold medal in the event after a throw of 224 feet, 3 inches, to help the Red Wolves finish the opening day second in the team standings with 21 points.

ASU had second-place finishers in both the men's and women's 10,000 meters. Jaybe Shufelberger took the silver in the women's event with a time of 34 minutes, 51.91 seconds, while Jacob Pyeatt finished second in the men's event with a time of 29:53.26.

In other events, Camryn Newton-Smith (3,549 points) and Colby Eddowes (4,020 points) lead the heptathlon and decathlon, respectively. Izzy Daines finished eighth in the javelin with a throw of 129-6, while Lauren Beauchamp and Bella Coscetti finished fourth and fifth in the pole vault after the both cleared 12-8. Arkansas State also had four men and four women qualify for Saturday's final in the 1,500 meters, led by Pauline Meyer (4:31.10) and Hannes Fahl (3:57.46). Jonae Cook won the opening heat in the women's 200 meter preliminaries and finished with the second-fastest qualifying time, running a season-best 23.67 seconds. Jermie Walker was a qualifier in the men's 200 with a time of 21.33 seconds.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services