Student accuses substitute teacher of inappropriate behavior at Pea Ridge Junior High School

PEA RIDGE -- School administrators sent a substitute teacher home Wednesday after a student reported inappropriate behavior by the substitute at Pea Ridge Junior High School.

Police were notified of a potential criminal act after the teacher left the school property, according to Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

"We are conducting a complete and thorough investigation to include interviews of a classroom full of students," Hahn said. "If there was a criminal act committed, swift action will be taken. The substitute teacher in this investigation is cooperating with the investigation."

No further information was released. Because juveniles are involved, police may be limited in the information they can legally release after the investigation.