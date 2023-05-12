Super Quiz: Who?

1. A nation of women warriors in Greek mythology.

2. A well-known American white supremacist terrorist and hate group.

3. It was officially named the National Socialist German Workers' Party.

4. The Romani are widely known by this pejorative name.

5. By what name was the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga and Seneca group known?

6. The Romans were influenced by these earlier people whom they suppressed.

7. This social class that comprises those who must earn their living by selling their labor.

ANSWERS

1. Amazons

2. Ku Klux Klan

3. Nazi Party

4. Gypsies

5. Iroquois League, Iroquois Confederacy, Five Nations

6. Etruscans

7. Proletariat